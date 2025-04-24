Where was Havoc filmed? All shooting locations explored

The action thriller, Havoc, premieres on Netflix on April 25, 2025. It stars Tom Hardy as Walker, a detective responsible for rescuing the estranged son of a politician and bringing several corruption-causing individuals and groups to justice. The film also features Timothy Olyphant, Jessie Mei Li, and Forest Whitaker in prominent roles.

Having said that, ever since the trailer for Havoc was released, many have been curious about the movie's filming locations. The curiosity is valid, given that the film's trailer captures some of the most exquisite locations that are in line with the film's action narrative.

According to an article in 4 Filming, published on February 27, 2025, Havoc was filmed across several locations in Wales, United Kingdom. The same source stated that some of the locations used for filming included Cardiff, Wales, UK, and South Wales, UK.

Filming locations for Havoc

1) Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

The film's primary location of filming was Cardiff, Wales (Image via Getty)

According to the previously mentioned 4 Filming article, Havoc was extensively shot in Cardiff, Wales, in the United Kingdom. The source mentions that the city was the primary filming location for the movie.

Principal photography for the film allegedly began in the city in June 2021. Several of the city's spots were chosen and sometimes transformed to fit into the film's narrative that leans heavily on action.

2) South Wales, United Kingdom

Parts of the movie were also filmed in South Wales, United Kingdom (Image via Getty)

Another location used extensively in Havoc was South Wales in the United Kingdom. The location was used to film several key scenes from the movie.

Lead actor Tom Hardy was allegedly spotted at several locations across the city while filming was going on. One of the primary locations among them was Barry Island Pleasure Park, an amusement park in Barry, Wales.

3) Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom

Swansea, Wales, also served as an important location for filming (Image via Getty)

According to 4 Filming, considerable portions of the movie were also filmed in Swansea, Wales, located in the United Kingdom.

Specific locations that were used for filming included the Swansea Guildhall, the main office building for the Swansea Council, and Brangwyn Hall, a concert hall named after artist Frank Brangwyn. The source mentions that Thomas Hardy was seen filming at these locations back in August 2021.

About the film

Havoc is written and directed by Gareth Evans, who has previously worked on projects such as Merantau (2009), The Raid film series (2011, 2014), and Apostle (2018). It is produced by Gareth Evans, Tom Hardy, Ed Talfan, and Aram Tertzakian. It is distributed by Netflix.

Having said that, Tudum, Netflix's affiliated entertainment platform, on April 7, 2025, ahead of the film's release, published an article providing insights into what the upcoming film will deal with. Highlighting the same, Tudum released a synopsis which reads:

"The high-octane film follows Walker (Hardy), a bruised detective fighting his way through a criminal underworld that threatens to engulf his city. After a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with several factions on his tail, including a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, and his fellow cops."

It further continues:

"While attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, Walker is forced to confront the demons of his past."

Havoc releases on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

