Where was Heretic movie filmed? Filming location explored

A24’s latest psychological horror film, Heretic, had its world premiere on September 8, 2024, at the Toronto International Film Festival. Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the film was theatrically released in the United States on November 8, 2024.

The film stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East in the main roles. The two actresses portray young missionaries who are trying to convert Mr. Reed, Grant. However, their efforts are undermined by Reed’s strange disposition and maverick religious belief.

Heretic’s principal photography took place primarily in and around Vancouver. The urban sprawl and isolation of the location aptly complement the somber themes of the film.

Exploring the filming locations of Heretic

As per the record kept by Creative BC, which tracks the productions that shoot in British Columbia, Heretic’s principal photography took place from October 3, 2023, to November 16, 2023. The following locations in British Columbia were particularly used for the purpose of filming.

1) Vancouver

The populous and picturesque city of Vancouver, British Columbia, provides the major scenic backdrop to the film. The urban landscape and eerie woods present a contrast that is utilized in the movie to highlight the theme of horror amidst the mundane. Additionally, the landmark of the St. James Anglican Church underscores the theme of religion in the film.

2) Pitts Meadow

Along with the openness of Vancouver, the film also makes use of the controlled studio environment afforded by a sound stage. The sound stage at the Pitts Meadow Regional Airport plays a vital role in the film, allowing cast and crew members to explore the possibilities of closed-door shots. This confinement complements the overall horror of the film.

3) Squamish

Squamish, a small suburban location in British Columbia, may not have the grandeur of Vancouver. However, it presents views of the forests and mountains, which create a visual mood in the film. The relative isolation of this province blends nature with human presence, reinforcing the feeling that the two missionaries are trapped.

Heretic: Cast and crew

Heretic cast members (Image via Instagram/@hereticmovie)

The producers of the film include Beck, Woods, Stacey Sher, Julia Glausi, and Jeanette Volturno. The film is edited by Justin Li. Chung Chung-hoon handled the cinematography, while Chris Bacon composed the film's music.

The cast of the film includes:

Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed

Sophie Thatcher as Sister Barnes

Chloe East as Sister Paxton

Topher Grace as Elder Kennedy

Elle Young as Prophet

What is Heretic about?

Stills from the film (Image via YouTube/A24)

Dealing with such themes as religion, skepticism, and morality, among others, the film explores religious differences through dialogues while revealing the horrors that might lurk beneath seemingly harmless matters.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.”

Sister Barnes (Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (East) are two well-meaning missionaries trying to convert people to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church. Mr. Reed, a Scottish man, had previously expressed his desire to know more about this Church. So, the two young missionaries pay him a visit.

Due to a storm, the women have to take shelter in Reed’s home for quite some time. During that time, the elderly man engages the two young missionaries in an intriguing conversation, touching upon subjects like religion, humanity, and ethics. By the end of the conversation, the women have had a remarkable experience and begin questioning their own faiths.

