Where are Jack and Sarah Corbett now? All about James Corbett’s children from Deadly American Marriage on Netflix

Jack and Sarah Corbett, the children of Jason Corbett, have experienced significant life events, including public scrutiny and personal hardships. Their story is the subject of the Netflix documentary A Deadly American Marriage, which documents the circumstances surrounding their dad's death and its aftermath.

After the death of Jason Corbett in North Carolina in 2015, Jack and Sarah were in the middle of a prominent custody battle that saw them return to Ireland to stay with their father's family.

Today, the two siblings are building new lives in Ireland, focusing on healing and personal improvement while maintaining their father's legacy. Details about Jack are unknown. Sarah, on the other hand, has become an acclaimed author.

Life after their father's death

As reported by Cosmopolitan on May 9, 2025, upon Jason Corbett's demise, Jack and Sarah were initially left under the care of their stepmother, Molly Martens. She had been raising them for several years. However, Jason had specifically named his sister Tracey Lynch and her husband as the legal guardians of the children in his will.

Within weeks of the father's demise, the authorities in North Carolina granted custody to Tracey Lynch, and the children were taken back to Ireland in August of 2015. The move was monumental, as Jack and Sarah had grown up in the United States. However, they were in a circumstance that forced them to acclimate to a new life in County Clare, Ireland.

According to reports, they were greeted by their extended family and sustained by the loss of both parents: first their mother, Margaret "Mags" Fitzpatrick, in 2006, and then their father in 2015.

Sarah Corbett Lynch: Author and Advocate

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Sarah Corbett, now Sarah Corbett Lynch, has become a celebrity in her own right. Through her Instagram and media interviews, Sarah is a published author who openly shares her grief and healing experiences online.

Sarah penned a book about her childhood, the loss of her father, and the subsequent years that chronicled the manipulation and trauma she suffered following the tragedy.

Sarah completed her Leaving Certificate (Irish equivalent of high school graduation) and is now certified as a swim teacher, life coach, and commercial diver. According to reports, Sarah uses her platform to assist others struggling with loss and trauma.

She routinely shares her experience and her father's story, seeking to assist others who feel isolated in their loss. Her book has been a bestseller in Ireland, and she frequently emphasizes the value of compassion and truth in her life.

Jack Corbett: Life out of the spotlight

As per Time reports on May 9, 2025, Jack Corbett, who was 10 years old when he lost his father, has maintained a lower profile than his sister. The documentary reveals that Jack, just like Sarah Corbett, returned to Ireland and was brought up by his aunt Tracey and her husband. Though Jack's private life is less publicized, the movie features his opinion on the events, particularly the contradictory testimonies he gave as a child.

As per the documentary, Jack initially parroted the comments he made regarding his father's alleged violence. However, he later recanted, claiming to have been coached by Molly Martens. Jack's experience mirrors the complexity of the case and the challenges he faced in processing trauma at a young age.

The documentary suggests that, as an adult, Jack has focused on rebuilding his life in Ireland with his family's support. He contributed to the documentary to tell his side of the story and to help make sense of the events that framed his childhood.

Jack and Sarah Corbett, the children whose lives are at the center of the action in A Deadly American Marriage, currently reside in Ireland with their father's relatives. For more details, watch the documentary on Netflix.

