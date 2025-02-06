Where is Jeff Cohen now? Current whereabouts of The Goonies star explored

Released in 1985, The Goonies is about a group of kids ("The Goonies") who got into a thrilling treasure hunt to save their homes from foreclosure. Directed by Richard Donner, the movie was instantly a hit and has since developed a sizable cult following. Chunk, played by Jeff Cohen, was a significant and memorable part of the film.

So, for the curious fans, the beloved Chunk, Jeff Cohen, is now a successful entertainment attorney in Beverly Hills, California. In 2002, he founded the law firm Cohen & Gardner after acting. He negotiates deals for stars such as Ke Huy Quan in Hollywood.

Cohen was born Jeffrey Bertan McMahon on June 25, 1974, and briefly acted before becoming a lawyer. After retiring from acting, Cohen established his career in entertainment law. Jeff Cohen, an accomplished attorney, remains active in the entertainment industry behind the scenes.

The Goonies star Jeff Cohen's current whereabouts

Jeff Cohen, now 50, has stopped acting but still keeps in touch with Hollywood. After The Goonies, Cohen acted in a few other shows but soon moved away from acting. He used his connections in the film industry, particularly with director Richard Donner, to shift to a career in entertainment law.

Cohen started Cohen & Gardner in 2002 and has become a well-known lawyer in Los Angeles. His firm focuses on legal services for the entertainment industry, and Cohen is well-respected in Hollywood's legal community. Cohen still shows up at fan events like the yearly Goonies Day celebration.

Jeff's career explored

Jeff Cohen had a brief but unforgettable acting career. He got his big opportunity in 1985 when he was chosen to play Chunk in The Goonies. Cohen first tried out for the role of Mouth, but his performance as Chunk became famous, especially for his funny scenes like the "Truffle Shuffle."

After the 1985 film, Cohen worked on some other projects, including TV shows like Kids Incorporated and the Disney TV movie Ask Max. As he got older, he decided to step away from acting.

Even so, Cohen became interested in filmmaking while on set, and this interest led him to help director Richard Donner behind the scenes. He learned about filming and directing, which inspired him to choose a career in law.

After finishing law school at UCLA in 2000, Cohen started his career in law and co-founded a law firm called Cohen & Gardner, which focuses on entertainment law.

He more recently made news when he helped Ke Huy Quan, his co-star in The Goonies, negotiate his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022).

The plot of the movie

The story of The Goonies is about a group of kids from the Goon Docks area in Astoria, Oregon. They are trying to save their homes from being taken away. The Goonies—Mikey, Data, Mouth, and Chunk—discover an old treasure map in Mikey's attic.

This map sends them on an adventure to find the treasure of the famous pirate One-Eyed Willy. They think this treasure will help them protect their homes from becoming a country club.

The kids, along with Mikey's older brother Brand and two friends, Andy and Stef, follow a map to an old restaurant. They find out it's actually a hideout for the Fratelli crime family. The group faces tricky traps, makes friends with a criminal's unusual brother named Sloth, and finds the treasure on a pirate ship.

When they find the treasure, the Fratellis stop them. But with Sloth's help, the group manages to escape and safely get home with the treasure that protects their houses.

The Goonies is available to watch on Prime Video.

