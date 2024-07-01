Where was Kinds of Kindness shot? Filming locations explored 

Yorgos Lanthimos returns with Kinds of Kindness, a 2024 dark comedy anthology. Co-written with Efthimis Filippou, the film immerses audiences in surreal storytelling.

It stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and others. Premiering at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Plemons won the Best Actor award. The film has been in U.S. theaters since June 21, 2024, with its unique plot highlighted by filming locations in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Exploring filming locations of Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness

Kinds of Kindness (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

New Orleans, famously known as 'The Crescent City' is where the magic of Kinds of Kindness came to life. The city's vibrant mix of French, Spanish, and Creole influences makes it an unparalleled backdrop for films seeking both charm and mystery and the filming took place from October 24 to December 16, 2022 which further enveloped the city's rich heritage.

Each segment of the film utilizes New Orleans' dynamic landscapes to reflect its thematic elements. The first story The Death of R.M.F. showcases the city's juxtaposition of old-world allure and modern vibrancy capturing a man's struggle for autonomy against his overbearing boss. The scenes are set across diverse locales within the city showing everything from bustling streets to serene historical settings.

The second segment R.M.F. is Flying shows the paranoia and suspense using the city's enigmatic alleyways and haunting neighborhoods to amplify a tale of mistrust and fear. Meanwhile R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich dives into the surreal with the film drawing on New Orleans' reputation for voodoo and mysticism. The backdrop supports a plot involving cults and resurrection imbuing the segment with a sense of the supernatural that New Orleans embodies so well.

The choice of New Orleans as the filming location was greatly logistical and thematic which provided a canvas that reflects the film's dark comedy and fantastical elements and the setting allows the stories to resonate deeply with themes of independence, paranoia, along with the mystical, making the city a character in its own right.

What is Kinds of Kindness about?

Kinds of Kindness is a journey through three interlinked tales of absurdity and dark humor. The movie unfolds in three segments, each with a distinct plot exploring themes of personal freedom mistrust and the bizarre. The cast members including Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer, brings these stories to life with compelling performances that blend seamlessly with Lanthimos' signature style.

The film’s anthology format allows each actor to shine in unique plots that are both interconnected and distinct and is set against the culturally rich backdrop of New Orleans and the casting choices and their performances are crucial which embodies their characters and reflects the film's overarching themes of human behavior and surreal encounters.

Kinds of Kindness shows Lanthimos' ability to craft visually and emotionally engaging cinema that pushes the boundaries of conventional storytelling and the film through its stories and settings invites viewers to explore the depths of human emotions framed within the visually stimulating environment of New Orleans. You cam watch Kinds of Kindness in theatres now.

