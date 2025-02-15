Where was Lifetime's Lethal Desire filmed? All shooting locations explored

Lifetime’s Lethal Desire, which was primarily filmed in Kentucky, is a new and upcoming mystery thriller on the channel. Directed by David Benullo, the plot follows a couple, Ava and Julien Chase, as they desperately try to save their deteriorating marriage.

While looking for ways to save their marriage, the couple learns that their new neighbors, Mackenzie and Theo Davis, are a part of the swinging community. Intrigued by this, Ava and Julien decide to explore the same to spice things up in their marriage.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Theo dies and the suspicions fall on Ava. She becomes the prime suspect in the eyes of the community and must now embark on a mission to prove herself innocent and find out how Theo died.

On this mission to uncover the truth, Ava unravels the dark secrets of the swinging community and it shocks her to the core when she learns about the identity of the real killer who murdered Theo. Lethal Desire premiered on Friday on the Lifetime channel.

Filming Locations of Lifetime's Lethal Desire

The Lifetime movie was shot entirety in Kentucky, especially in Shelby County and surrounding areas such as Louisville and Lexington. The principal photography began in the second week of June 2024 and it continued for a few weeks before wrapping up by June 22, 2024.

Shelby County, Kentucky

Shelby County's county seat, Shelbyville, served as one of the primary production locations for Lethal Desire. The cast and crew members took over a few establishments to shoot interior and exterior scenes for the movie.

The filming unit was also spotted in and around Simpsonville mainly after sunset for shooting night sequences. The streets and buildings of the community of Waddy can be seen featured in the backdrop of various scenes.

Louisville and Lexington

The production team of Lethal Desire also traveled to the west of Shelby County, to Louisville, which is also known as the Gateway to the South. The city adds a touch of urbanity to the whole narrative with its tall buildings and versatile landscape that feature in various scenes of the movie.

The team also visited the consolidated city of Lexington, where they set up camp to record several important sequences for the Lifetime movie.

What do we know about the Lifetime movie?

Lethal Desire is a dark mystery thriller on the channel that explores the inner dynamics of a couple’s relationship which takes a dark turn as they adopt a swinger lifestyle.

The official synopsis of the movie according to Lifetime is:

"When Ava and Julien discover that their new neighbors, Mackenzie and Theo, are swingers, they decide to try out the lifestyle in an effort to spice up their failing marriage. But after Theo turns up dead, Ava becomes the prime suspect in his murder.

"Desperate to prove her innocence, she searches for the truth even as her own husband comes to distrust her. Ava’s search leads her into the hidden world of swingers, where she encounters jealousy, lies and deceit, before uncovering a secret that’s been living closer to home than she ever realized."

The movie stars Kayla Raelle as Ava Chase, Ty Trumbo as Julien Chase, Alexandra Corin Johnston as Mackenzie Davis, and Justin Berti as Theo Davis.

The movie is available to stream on Lifetime.

