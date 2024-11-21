Where is Louise Brown now? Whereabouts of Netflix's Joy subject explored

Netflix's upcoming movie, Joy, is all set to tell the brilliant story of the first IVF birth, the first human born through a massive leap in science, Louise Brown. Her middle name, Joy, is also used in the title of the upcoming Ben Taylor movie that's set to debut on Netflix on November 22, 2024.

Louise Brown became the first human to be conceived through an in vitro fertilization experiment in a procedure pioneered in Britain. Before her, there were many failed attempts at the same. Brown not only survived but went on to live a full life and had two children of her own, naturally.

Currently 46, Brown resides in Bristol with her two children and husband. She's married to Wesley Mullinder and has also written two novels.

Netflix's Joy will give a detailed insight into this tremendous medical breakthrough that preceded Brown's birth.

Who is Louise Brown, and what is the story of her birth?

Expand Tweet

The story of Louise Brown's birth is a subject of great curiosity and also of the Netflix film that will soon premiere. Widely regarded as the first test-tube baby (though she was actually conceived in a petri dish), Brown's birth preceded a lot of scientific work and concluded with one of the biggest breakthroughs of the century.

Louise's mother was one of many women who went through a procedure that was later termed in vitro fertilization, but she became the first woman to conceive a healthy baby following the procedure. The process was developed by Patrick Steptoe, Robert Edwards and Jean Purdy.

While it had been attempted before, nothing was successful before it worked on Lesley Brown. Purdy was the one who saw Brown's embryonic cells dividing.

Finally, on July 25, 1978, Lesley Brown gave birth to Louise Joy Brown at Oldham General Hospital, Lancashire, by planned Caesarean section. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces at birth, and was deemed healthy, much to the relief of the entire medical community.

Lesley Brown would go on to give birth to another child through IVF four years later. As per reports, before Brown, there were as many as 100 attempts at conceiving through this procedure.

This birth went down as a historic event and was widely considered one of the biggest achievements of mankind. In 2010, Robert Edwards was awarded the Nobel Prize as the only surviving member out of the three scientists. Before Louise Brown's birth, her parents had tried to conceive for nine years.

Apart from being the first baby born through IVF, Louise also became the first human to give birth naturally after being conceived through IVF, in May 1999. She went on to have another child of her own.

Louise shared a good relationship with two of the three scientists who had helped conceive her. Unfortunately, Purdy passed away at the age of 39 and didn't get the chance to witness Louise growing up. In an interview at Bristol's Old Vic Theatre, Louise Brown said:

"Steptoe and Edwards were like grandfathers to me growing up. Patrick died when I was quite young; I last saw him when we did the Wogan show together, and he held my hand alongside other babies that he and Bob had brought into the world at Bourn Hall Clinic in Cambridgeshire, which they opened after my birth."

Netflix's Joy will cover the story of her birth as well as the hard work that went behind this immense ordeal in detail. Joy will premiere on Friday, November 22, 2024.

