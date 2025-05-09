Where are Molly and Thomas Martens now? Details about the Deadly American Marriage subjects, explored

Molly and Thomas Martens became widely known after the murder of Jason Corbett in North Carolina in 2015. Their tale, now included in the Netflix documentary A Deadly American Marriage, remains newsworthy because of the intricate legal and personal consequences.

Ad

Both Molly, a former au pair, and her father Thomas, a retired FBI agent, were originally convicted of second-degree murder in 2017. Their convictions were later overturned, and following a plea deal in 2023, they were released from prison in June 2024. The documentary follows their lives, the case, and the lingering questions surrounding what occurred that night.

Ever since they were released, Molly and Thomas Martens have been staying in Tennessee under post-release supervision. Molly is living near her father in Knoxville, but the legal restrictions mean they cannot stay at the same residence. Both of them are serving their probation, which should expire shortly.

Ad

Trending

The documentary offers both Molly and Thomas the opportunity to present their views, as well as featuring the views of Jason Corbett's family and children. The narrative is still disputed, with each party offering diverse accounts of what occurred and their reasons for doing so. The documentary was released on May 9, 2025.

Molly and Thomas Martens' present whereabouts

Expand Tweet

Ad

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Molly Martens resides close to her father in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to recent reports. Following their release from a North Carolina prison in June 2024, both were subject to one year of post-release supervision in Tennessee, according to the conditions of their plea agreement.

According to US law, felons cannot live together in the same location, so Molly and Thomas are not staying in the same residence, but they are close. As per the reports, Molly's probation will probably end shortly, at which time she might be able to return home with her parents.

Ad

Thomas Martens, now in his seventies, is said to reside in Knoxville with his wife. Both Molly and Thomas are under supervision by the authorities in Tennessee, but their terms of release are controlled by North Carolina since the crime occurred there.

Their release has provoked strong responses, particularly from the family of Jason Corbett, who have expressed their dissatisfaction publicly with the turn of events of the legal process, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Ad

Molly and Thomas Martens' legal journey and release

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Molly and Thomas Martens were first convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 and received a 20 to 25-year prison sentence, as per the reports. Their convictions were later set aside on appeal, and in 2023, both pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter to prevent a retrial.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This meant a new sentence of 51 to 70 months with credit for time served. They ultimately served around four years in prison before being released in June 2024. At their plea hearings, the children of Jason Corbett testified in victim impact statements, appealing to the court to sentence him to the highest possible sentence.

Despite this, their earlier release followed from the plea deal. As per the reports, Molly and Thomas both claimed self-defense, whereas the family and advocates of Jason persisted in refuting that claim.

Ad

The Netflix documentary: A Deadly American Marriage

A Deadly American Marriage is a Netflix documentary that explores the circumstances surrounding Jason Corbett's murder and ensuing legal fight. The documentary has interviews with Molly and Thomas Martens, Jason's kids, as well as some family members.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It provides conflicting versions of what occurred, emphasizing the continuing contention over whether the murder was in self-defense or a premeditated act. The documentary examines the backstories of the individuals involved, the effect on Jason's children, and the wider issues that the case has raised.

As per the reports, Molly and Thomas Martens, aged 40 and 73, use the documentary to put their side of the story and respond to allegations against them. The documentary also features the words of Jason's family, who are still looking for justice and an explanation for his death.

Ad

For more details about Molly and Thomas Martens, watch A Deadly American Marriage on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More