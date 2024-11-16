Where was Focus filmed? Filming locations explored 

The American comedy-drama film Focus was released in theatres in the US on February 27, 2015, after initially being released in London on February 11, 2015. The film starred Will Smith and Margot Robbie who played the characters of Nicky Spurgeon (a seasoned con artist) and Jess Barrett (an inexperienced con artist), respectively.

Since the film transported the audiences to different locations, various locations were used in the filming of Focus. These included Buenos Aires, situated in Argentina, New Orleans, located in Louisiana, USA, and New York City, New York, USA.

Major filming locations for Focus

Given below are the places where Focus was primarily filmed:

1) Buenos Aires, Argentina

Some of the film's scenes were filmed in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Image via Getty)

Focus maintained authenticity to the film's overall narrative by filming at almost all the locations specified in it. One such location was Buenos Aires, the capital city of Argentina, situated on the western bank of the Río de la Plata (aka River Plate or La Plata River) on the southeastern coast of South America.

Several scenes following Nicky Spurgeon's visit to Buenos Aires to work for Rafael Garriga were filmed here, including Nicky encountering Jess and the pair striving to revive their relationship. It also includes them getting into trouble after Garriga suspects some foul play from Jess concerning transmissions of valuable information.

2) New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Parts of the film were also shot in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA (Image via Getty)

A part of Focus was also filmed in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. Like Buenos Aires, New Orleans also lent authenticity to the film's narrative as a part of the film's premise takes place there. For the uninitiated, New Orleans is a consolidated city parish situated by the Mississippi River in the southeastern area of Louisiana.

Many of the early scenes in the film are set in New Orleans, where Jess pursues Nicky to learn about conning and be an expert in the field. This is also where the two first begin to build a romantic relationship, which eventually ends but is later revived through a series of incidents.

3) New York City, New York, USA

New York City, New York, USA, was also a key part of filming Focus (Image via Getty)

New York City, often commonly referred to as just New York, is the largest city by population in the United States. It is situated at the southernmost point of New York State on one of the largest natural harbors in the world.

Several indoor scenes that saw Nicky and Jess spending quality time and scenes that saw the two walking down the roads were filmed in New York City, New York, USA. These locations included the Lincoln Restaurante - Rooftop lawn and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

What is the premise of Focus?

The official synopsis for the film, as highlighted by Warner Bros. Pictures, in the trailer reveals the characters that Will Smith and Margot Robbie play. It mentions:

"Will Smith stars as Nicky, a seasoned master of misdirection who becomes romantically involved with novice con artist Jess (Margot Robbie). As he’s teaching her the tricks of the trade, she gets too close for comfort and he abruptly breaks it off."

It also emphasizes the sequence of actions in the film, which initiates a different series of events resulting in dangerous outcomes. It states:

"Three years later, the former flame—now an accomplished femme fatale—shows up in Buenos Aires in the middle of the high stakes racecar circuit. In the midst of Nicky’s latest, very dangerous scheme, she throws his plans for a loop…and the consummate con man off his game."

Focus is available for streaming on multiple platforms including Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and Amazon Prime Video.

