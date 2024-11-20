Where was the movie Ready or Not filmed? All filming locations explored

Ready or Not is a horror film directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a screenplay written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. It stars Samara Weaving as a new bride, who ends up playing a deadly game of hide-and-seek with her in-laws on her wedding night.

The film premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 27, 2019, and was released in theaters on August 21, 2019.

The film's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Grace couldn't be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family's luxurious estate. There's just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. As Grace desperately tries to survive the night, she soon finds a way to turn the tables on her not-so-lovable relatives."

Trending

Ready or Not was filmed in cities like Toronto and Oshawa in Ontario, Canada.

Ready or Not: All filming locations explored

Ready or Not was filmed between October 15, 2018, and November 19, 2018, at various locations in the Canadian province of Ontario.

Toronto, Ontario

The Le Domas' majestic estate was filmed at the Gothic Revival Casa Loma in midtown Toronto. Casa Loma, a Gothic Revival castle in Toronto built in 1914, features 98 rooms, antique furnishings, a secret tunnel, and five acres of gardens. It's a popular filming location, appearing as Wayne Manor in Titans (2018) and Charles Xavier’s School in the X-Men films. Other movies filmed here include Chicago, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Crimson Peak, and The Pacifier.

Other filming locations in Toronto include Sunnybrook Park, a 147-acre public park, and the Claireville Conservation Area.

Oshawa, Ontario

The Parkwood Estate in Oshawa is another popular filming location that was used for Ready or Not. The film was primarily shot at this location, which features 55 rooms, 24 greenhouses, and several gardens.

The 20th-century estate has been featured in films including The Umbrella Academy, Hollywoodland, Nightmare Alley, and Billy Madison and shows such as Murdoch Mysteries, The Boys, Shadowhunters, etc.

Furthermore, some scenes featuring Samara Weaving were also filmed at the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) in Oshawa.

Plot summary

The story of Ready or Not follows Grace as she marries the wealthy Alex Le Domas at his countryside estate. However, her wedding dreams soon turn into a nightmare as she discovers the family's secret tradition. Grace is forced to play a deadly game of hide and seek on her wedding night, wherein her new in-laws seek her out to kill her before dawn for a sacrificial ritual.

Alex tells her that his family is cursed and they have to kill her before dawn or risk losing their fortune and dying themselves. Grace fights off attacks from various members of the family, with help from her brother-in-law Daniel. The new bride manages to stay alive till dawn, at which point, the Le Domases perish due to the curse put on them by Mr. Le Bail a century ago.

Cast and characters

Nicky Guadagni seen as Helene Le Domas in Ready or Not (Image via Facebook/@Ready Or Not Film)

The film's cast list is given below:

Samara Weaving as Grace

Adam Brody as Daniel Le Domas

Etienne Kellici as the young Daniel Le Domas

Mark O'Brien as Alex Le Domas

Chase Churchill as the young Alex Le Domas

Henry Czerny as Tony Le Domas

Andie MacDowell as Becky Le Domas

Kate Ziegler as the young Becky Le Domas

Melanie Scrofano as Emilie le Domas

Kristian Bruun as Fitch Bradley

Elyse Levesque as Charity Le Domas

Nicky Guadagni as Helene Le Domas

Elana Dunkelman as the young Helene le Domas

John Ralston as Stevens

Liam McDonald as Georgie Bradley

Ethan Tavares as Gabe Bradley

Hanneke Talbot as Clara

Celine Tsai as Tina

Daniela Barbosa as Dora

Andrew Anthony as Charles

Nat Faxon as Justin (voice)

Guy Busick as the 'How to Use a Crossbow' instructor (uncredited)

R. Christopher Murphy as the 'How to Use a Crossbow' instructor (uncredited)

James Vanderbilt as LeBail (uncredited)

James Eddy as Masked Family Member #1

Adam Winlove-Smith as Masked Family Member #2

Emma Jonnz as Jennifer (uncredited)

Viewers can stream Ready or Not on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback