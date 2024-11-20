Where was the movie Ready or Not filmed? All filming locations explored

Ready or Not is a horror film directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a screenplay written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. It stars Samara Weaving as a new bride, who ends up playing a deadly game of hide-and-seek with her in-laws on her wedding night.
The film premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 27, 2019, and was released in theaters on August 21, 2019.
The film's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"Grace couldn't be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family's luxurious estate. There's just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. As Grace desperately tries to survive the night, she soon finds a way to turn the tables on her not-so-lovable relatives."
Ready or Not was filmed in cities like Toronto and Oshawa in Ontario, Canada.
Ready or Not: All filming locations explored
Ready or Not was filmed between October 15, 2018, and November 19, 2018, at various locations in the Canadian province of Ontario.
Toronto, Ontario
The Le Domas' majestic estate was filmed at the Gothic Revival Casa Loma in midtown Toronto. Casa Loma, a Gothic Revival castle in Toronto built in 1914, features 98 rooms, antique furnishings, a secret tunnel, and five acres of gardens. It's a popular filming location, appearing as Wayne Manor in Titans (2018) and Charles Xavier’s School in the X-Men films. Other movies filmed here include Chicago, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Crimson Peak, and The Pacifier.
Other filming locations in Toronto include Sunnybrook Park, a 147-acre public park, and the Claireville Conservation Area.
Oshawa, Ontario
The Parkwood Estate in Oshawa is another popular filming location that was used for Ready or Not. The film was primarily shot at this location, which features 55 rooms, 24 greenhouses, and several gardens.
The 20th-century estate has been featured in films including The Umbrella Academy, Hollywoodland, Nightmare Alley, and Billy Madison and shows such as Murdoch Mysteries, The Boys, Shadowhunters, etc.
Furthermore, some scenes featuring Samara Weaving were also filmed at the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) in Oshawa.
Plot summary
The story of Ready or Not follows Grace as she marries the wealthy Alex Le Domas at his countryside estate. However, her wedding dreams soon turn into a nightmare as she discovers the family's secret tradition. Grace is forced to play a deadly game of hide and seek on her wedding night, wherein her new in-laws seek her out to kill her before dawn for a sacrificial ritual.
Alex tells her that his family is cursed and they have to kill her before dawn or risk losing their fortune and dying themselves. Grace fights off attacks from various members of the family, with help from her brother-in-law Daniel. The new bride manages to stay alive till dawn, at which point, the Le Domases perish due to the curse put on them by Mr. Le Bail a century ago.
Cast and characters
The film's cast list is given below:
- Samara Weaving as Grace
- Adam Brody as Daniel Le Domas
- Etienne Kellici as the young Daniel Le Domas
- Mark O'Brien as Alex Le Domas
- Chase Churchill as the young Alex Le Domas
- Henry Czerny as Tony Le Domas
- Andie MacDowell as Becky Le Domas
- Kate Ziegler as the young Becky Le Domas
- Melanie Scrofano as Emilie le Domas
- Kristian Bruun as Fitch Bradley
- Elyse Levesque as Charity Le Domas
- Nicky Guadagni as Helene Le Domas
- Elana Dunkelman as the young Helene le Domas
- John Ralston as Stevens
- Liam McDonald as Georgie Bradley
- Ethan Tavares as Gabe Bradley
- Hanneke Talbot as Clara
- Celine Tsai as Tina
- Daniela Barbosa as Dora
- Andrew Anthony as Charles
- Nat Faxon as Justin (voice)
- Guy Busick as the 'How to Use a Crossbow' instructor (uncredited)
- R. Christopher Murphy as the 'How to Use a Crossbow' instructor (uncredited)
- James Vanderbilt as LeBail (uncredited)
- James Eddy as Masked Family Member #1
- Adam Winlove-Smith as Masked Family Member #2
- Emma Jonnz as Jennifer (uncredited)
Viewers can stream Ready or Not on Hulu.