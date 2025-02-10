Where was Places in the Heart filmed? Production details and more revealed

Places in the Heart is a touching drama film directed by Robert Benton, which made its debut on September 21, 1984. The movie centers on Edna Spalding, a young widow, as she navigates life during the Great Depression.

It tells a powerful story of survival, resilience, and justice in rural Texas, streaming on Prime Video. The 57th Academy Awards awarded Sally Field Best Actress and Robert Benton Best Original Screenplay for the film.

Mostly, filming for Places in the Heart happened in the charming Texas town of Waxahachie. Historical importance and exquisite Victorian architecture define this city. It does an excellent job of creating the 1930s scene. Additionally, the film visited other North Texas locations, including Five Points, where crucial sequences were shot.

Trending

The immersive quality of the movie depends much on the filming sites chosen. Capturing the core of small-town life during the Great Depression depends on Waxahachie's central square, the old Ellis County Courthouse, and several small-town backdrops. These choices give Places in the Heart historical relevance and visual appeal.

Filming locations of Places in the Heart

Ellis County Courthouse, Waxahachie, TX

The opening credits of Places in the Heart set the tone as the camera sweeps across the central Texas prairie. The downtown Waxahachie Ellis County Courthouse is prominent in this scene.

This Romanesque Revival building, designed by J. Riely Gordon in 1891, appears in the film's opening shots. Its grand sandstone façade and intricate architecture set the drama in history. Visitors can tour the courthouse and its century-old courtrooms, which are still used, for movie and local history buffs.

The Rogers Hotel Apartments, Waxahachie, TX

In one of the more pivotal scenes, Edna visits a bank to discuss her financial troubles. Interior bank scenes were filmed at Waxahachie's Rogers Hotel Apartments, 100 N College St. This 1913 building adds authenticity to the film's period setting.

The Rogers Hotel's elegant architecture and rich history are ideal for this important moment. After closing as a hotel, the site remains a downtown commercial hub, preserving its history.

Five Points, TX - The Cotton Gin Scene

The cotton gin scenes in Places in the Heart were filmed in Five Points, an unincorporated community near Waxahachie. The location evokes rural Texas agriculture and sets the stage for Edna's business.

In the film, Edna and Moze buy cotton seeds from Mr. Simmons' cotton gin but are sold inferior seeds at a premium. Five Points' quiet, rural charm matches the film's depiction of Great Depression rural life. Its simple, agricultural landscape enhances the film's era depiction.

Waxahachie, TX - The Dream Sequence

Many of the personal and intimate moments in Places in the Heart were shot in Waxahachie. One memorable scene is a dream sequence, where Edna dances with her late husband in a serene moment that contrasts sharply with the harsh realities of her daily life.

This emotional scene was filmed within the town itself, further reinforcing Waxahachie’s significance as a central filming location. The town’s historic homes and quiet streets provide the perfect backdrop to Edna's reflections on her life and the toll of the Depression.

Plot of Places in the Heart

In 1935 Waxahachie, Texas, Edna Spalding must care for her family and farm after her husband's death. After events highlight the time's racial and economic issues, Edna must face her limitations and find strength she never knew she had.

Edna fights to save her farm and raise her children with the help of Moze, a black drifter, and Will, a blind war veteran. The film depicts human resilience through loss, struggle, and forgiveness.

Production and direction of Places in the Heart

The film was written and directed by Robert Benton, whose vision and attention to detail helped bring the world of Places in the Heart to life. Benton's choice to include a dreamlike ending, featuring themes of grace and forgiveness, makes the story more meaningful and spiritual, even though it is mostly realistic.

Benton’s detailed work was acknowledged at the 35th Berlin International Film Festival, where he won the Silver Bear for Best Director.

Also Read: Where was You're Cordially Invited movie filmed? All filming locations explored

Cast of Places in the Heart

The cast of the movie includes:

Sally Field as Edna Spalding

Lindsay Crouse as Margaret Lomax

Danny Glover as Moses "Moze" Hadner

John Malkovich as Mr. Will

Ed Harris as Wayne Lomax

Ray Baker as Sheriff Royce Spalding

Amy Madigan as Viola Kelsey

Yankton Hatten as Frank Spalding

Gennie James as Possum Spalding

Lane Smith as Albert Denby (banker)

Terry O'Quinn as Buddy Kelsey

Bert Remsen as Tee Tot Hightower

Jay Patterson as W.E. Simmons

Toni Hudson as Ermine

De'voreaux White as Wylie

Jerry Haynes as Deputy Jack Driscoll

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Places in the Heart and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback