Where was The Map that Leads to You filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The Map that Leads to You has finally landed on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, 2025, and cine lovers are already smitten with its story and stunning views. Directed by award-winning director Lasse Hallström, the romantic drama is based on J.P. Monninger's highly successful novel of the same name.With a release date on August 20, 2025, the film combines heartbreak and adventure, transporting viewers to some of Europe's most stunning cities.What is so riveting about The Map that Leads to You is not only the love story between Heather and Jack, but also how the film utilizes actual places to set off their journey of transformation. The directors picked some of the most iconic destinations in Europe, turning the film into a travelogue as much as a romance.The Map That Leads to You was filmed across breathtaking European locations, including Paris, Amsterdam, Prague, and Barcelona. The Map that Leads to You's filming locations explored The Map that Leads to You was filmed across several romantic and culturally rich European cities.As per IMDb, filming ran from July 8 to August 30, 2024, capturing the energy of summer and popular tourist spots. The story begins in Porto, Portugal, where Heather and her friends explore winding streets, riverside views, and colorful houses. Next, they filmed in Lisbon, using its vintage trams and scenic squares.Then the team moved to Barcelona, Spain, where the city's lively atmosphere, unique architecture, and nightlife mirror Heather's sense of entering a new world.Another key location for filming was Amsterdam, Netherlands, which featured canals and bike-lined streets to provide the ideal backdrop for quiet moments. Venice, Italy, lastly, provided its special romance and timeless quality, which highlighted Heather and Jack's brief yet intense love affair.In an interesting twist, though the film takes place in various countries, principal photography did occur in Terrassa, Spain, too, where controlled studio settings permitted elaborate recreations of certain scenes.What is The Map that Leads to You about?The Map that Leads to You (Image Via MGM Studios)The movie tracks Heather Mulgrew, performed by Madelyn Cline, a young woman whose entire life is planned out. Just out of college and ready to embark on a banking career, her organized life takes a surprise detour during a graduation trip to Europe.There, she encounters Jack (KJ Apa), a spontaneous tourist tracing his great-grandfather's diary around the continent.Their whirlwind affair starts in the unlikeliest of locations, from a cable car kiss to stolen nights in city streets. But the movie isn't a love-at-first-sight romance.It's about Heather learning that life cannot be planned out. Jack, though deeply in tune with her, has a secret pain: he is terminally ill. His living in the now philosophy encourages Heather to challenge her goals, her love life, and the future she assumed she wanted.The film's conclusion captures this bittersweet dualism. Heather decides to return to New York, holding on to the lessons of Jack instead of remaining behind. Eventually, a letter and a clue bring her to Santa Pau, where the two share one last dance. Although their love story is unable to offer forever, it becomes the ground for Heather's transformation.Supporting actors such as Connie (Sofia Wylie), Amy (Madison Thompson), and Raef (Orlando Norman) provide layers to the experience.