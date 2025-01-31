Where was The Recruit season 2 filmed? All filming locations explored

The Recruit season 2 expands the show’s global scope, taking viewers beyond the CIA headquarters and into high-stakes missions across multiple international locations. The Netflix spy thriller, created by Alexi Hawley, follows Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) as he navigates the complex world of intelligence, facing new threats and unexpected alliances.

In its second season, the series raises the stakes by introducing a storyline set in South Korea, which plays a crucial role in Owen’s latest mission.

The production team filmed key scenes in real-world locations, including Vancouver, Canada, and Seoul, South Korea, to maintain authenticity. These settings enhance the espionage-driven narrative, providing a realistic backdrop for Owen’s challenges.

Exploring in detail the filming locations for The Recruit season 2

1) Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver skyline (Image via Getty)

Vancouver is a popular filming destination due to its diverse landscapes and cityscapes, making it a fitting choice for various locations in The Recruit season 2.

North Shore Studios in North Vancouver served as a primary filming site, providing controlled environments for key indoor sequences. Additionally, the city’s surrounding snow-covered mountains were used for outdoor scenes, adding to the season’s intense atmosphere.

2) Seoul, South Korea

Pedestrians walk along a street on November 27, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (image via Getty)

Since a significant portion of The Recruit season 2 is set in South Korea, several scenes were filmed in Seoul to reflect the show’s international espionage theme.

One of the most recognizable locations is the Hongdae and Itaewon street markets, known for their vibrant atmosphere and bustling nightlife. The show captures the energy of these districts, with sequences filmed at food stalls, entertainment areas, and local businesses.

A particular restaurant, Ssal Tongdak in Hongdae, is briefly featured, reinforcing the authenticity of the setting.

Another key location is the Seoul Metropolitan Library, housed within the Seoul City Hall building. The library’s distinctive glass-roof architecture appears in several shots, serving as a backdrop for key moments in the storyline.

What happened in The Recruit season 2?

The Recruit season 2 follows Owen Hendricks as he takes on a new mission that leads him to South Korea, where he must help Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo), a National Intelligence Service agent, reunite with his kidnapped wife. However, the situation quickly becomes complicated as multiple intelligence agencies, including the CIA, the Russian FSB, and the Yakuza, get involved.

Throughout the season, Owen faces increasing pressure, not only from external threats but also from within the CIA. His moral dilemmas grow as he is forced to navigate shifting alliances and betrayals, particularly when Karolina, also known as Nichka, resurfaces with her own agenda.

As the mission unfolds, Owen’s role as a CIA lawyer continues to evolve, pushing him further into the world of field operations.

The Recruit season 2 is a fast-paced spy thriller that follows Owen Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer whose career takes an unexpected turn when he becomes entangled in dangerous international conflicts. What starts as a routine legal assignment quickly escalates into a high-stakes mission involving former assets, intelligence leaks, and deadly adversaries.

The show features an ensemble cast, with Noah Centineo in the lead role as Owen Hendricks. Laura Haddock plays Max Meladze, a former CIA asset whose secrets trigger the events of season 1. Aarti Mann and Colton Dunn portray Owen’s colleagues, Violet and Lester, who provide both comic relief and professional rivalry.

Fivel Stewart plays Hannah, Owen’s ex-girlfriend and confidante, while Vondie Curtis-Hall stars as Walter Nyland, the CIA’s general counsel. The Recruit season 2 introduces Teo Yoo as Jang Kyun, an agent from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, whose mission becomes intertwined with Owen’s.

Interested viewers can watch both seasons of The Recruit on Netflix.

