Where to watch Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe? Streaming options explored 

The queer teen love story Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe stars Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales. The film, which is directed by Hara Kiri's Aith Alberto, is based on Benjamin Alire Saenz's acclaimed YA bestseller about two Mexican American teenagers who forged a life-changing bond in the late 80s in Texas.

It follows the chance meetup of the 15-year-old Aristotle Mendoza (Pelayo), who feels resentful of the world, and his exact opposite, Dante Quintana, who is as free-spirited as one comes.

Dante's artistic spirit disrupts Ari's lonely existence, and the film continues with the two embarking on a summer adventure that would change their view of the world and themselves.

The film's official synopsis reads:

"Mexican teenagers Aristotle Mendoza and Dante Quintana explore their friendship while struggling with racial and ethnic identity, sexuality, and family relationships in 1987 El Paso, Texas."

Stream Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe on Starz

US viewers can watch the coming-of-age movie on Starz with a subscription, whether via their website or the accompanying Starz app.

With the new price hike, a Starz subscription now costs $9.99 a month, but there's good news for new users—it's available for 70% off for the first three months for a limited time. Hence, it will only cost $2.99 a month to sign up and start streaming and $9.99 a month after the introductory offer ends.

The streaming platform offers unlimited HD streaming and downloads, and viewers can watch movies and shows from its expansive library of on-demand content on up to four devices simultaneously.

Viewers can also access Starz as an add-on for other streaming devices they may already use, which just happens to be discounted for some. Add-on options:

Starz via Prime Video - only $1.99 a month for the first three months and $9.99 a month thereafter

Starz via Hulu -$2.99 a month for the first three months (limited-time offer) and $9.99 a month thereafter

Starz via Roku - 7-day free trial of Starz and $9.99 a month after the trial ends

Starz via Philo - $9.99 a month

Outside the US, viewers can avail of a trusted VPN to access Starz and other streaming platforms.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe: Are there other streaming options?

Several other streaming options are available for viewers who want to watch Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe on any device anytime and anywhere.

The movie has rent and purchase options on Prime Video, which is available on different video qualities. Rent the movie for $1.99 (SD) or purchase for $4.99 (SD), and pay extra for HD.

Another option for viewers is to rent the film from Fandango at Home (previously VUDU) for $3.99 or purchase it for $7.99.

What is Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe all about?

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is a coming-of-age story that covers themes like the discovery of one's identity.

The movie is set in the year 1987 in El Paso, Texas, and follows two Mexican American teenagers, Aristotle "Ari" Menzoda and Dante Quintana. The two, who have different personalities, which, one would think, are unlikely to develop friendship, had a chance meeting at a public swimming pool during the summer.

Despite being loner and happy in his own world, Ari becomes friends with Dante, and it's the start of their friendship as the two spend all their time together over the summer.

However, something puts an abrupt halt in their summer adventure, and distance develops but also a chance for both of them to understand themselves and their feelings for when they meet again.

Watch Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe now streaming on platforms like Starz, Prime Video and Fandango.