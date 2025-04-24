Where to watch Babygirl online? All streaming details explored

Babygirl (2024), the A24 erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, will be available for streaming exclusively on Max starting April 25, 2025. Viewers will also be able to watch it on HBO linear starting April 26, 8 pm ET.

Romy Mathis is the CEO of a New York robotic process automation company. She starts an affair with Samuel, one of her interns who is much younger than her. This puts her career and family life at risk.

Power dynamics, s*xual exploration, and personal conflict are some of the themes the movie explores, making the relationship between the two characters complicated. Romy's struggle with her wants and the results of her actions are portrayed in great detail in the movie, showing the darker sides of human emotions.

The official synopsis of the movie on the A24 website reads:

"A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern."

Streaming options for Babygirl

Nicole Kidman (Image via A24)

For those who are looking to stream the movie online, here’s the necessary information:

Max: Viewers can watch Babygirl as part of their subscription to Max, which is available for $16.99/month for the standard plan or $20.99/month for the premium plan. Opting for an annual subscription can lead to saving 16%, bringing the annual cost to $169.99 for the standard plan and $209.99 for the premium plan. There is also a basic plan (with ads) available for interested parties at $9.99/month and $99.99/year with a 16% discount on the annual plan.

HBO linear: For those who prefer traditional TV, Babygirl will premiere on HBO linear on April 26, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

Both Max and HBO linear are the primary platforms where one can watch Babygirl. So, viewers can mark their calendars for April 25 to catch it on Max or tune in to HBO on April 26.

What happens in the Nicole Kidman-starrer movie?

Nicole Kidman as Romy Mathis (Image via A24)

The film follows Romy Mathis (Nicole Kidman), a successful CEO of a robotic process automation company in New York City, who is facing dissatisfaction in her personal life.

Struggling with a lackluster s*x life with her husband, Jacob (Antonio Banderas), a theater director, Romy’s world is turned upside down when she meets Samuel (Harris Dickinson), a young and ambitious intern at her company.

Samuel propositions Romy during a private meeting, and despite initial resistance, she gives in to her desire, initiating an affair that soon spirals out of control.

As the relationship intensifies, Romy struggles with guilt and confusion, torn between her career, her family, and her desires. Samuel begins to challenge the power dynamics in their relationship, asserting that he holds power over her, and pushing her further into emotional and s*xual conflict.

The affair escalates, leading to confrontations with her family, her assistant, and eventually, her husband. Romy’s emotional journey reaches a breaking point as she faces the consequences of her actions, including the potential loss of everything she holds dear.

In the end, Romy and Jacob attempt to rebuild their marriage, but Romy’s relationship with Samuel continues to haunt her, forcing her to confront the complexities of her own s*xual identity and emotional needs.

Cast and crew

Nicole Kidman as Romy in the movie (Image via A24)

The cast features Nicole Kidman as the lead character, Romy Mathis. Harris Dickinson plays Samuel, the young intern with whom Romy is having an affair.

Romy's husband, Jacob Mathis, is played by Antonio Banderas, and her assistant, Esme Smith, is played by Sophie Wilde. It also features Esther McGregor, Vaughan Reilly, Victor Slezak, and Leslie Silva in the cast. The movie is directed, written, and co-produced by Halina Reijn.

Babygirl will be available for streaming on Max.

