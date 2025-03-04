Where to watch all the Best Picture nominees for 2025 Oscars? Streaming details explored

The 2025 Oscars, or the 97th Academy Awards, took place this year at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 2, 2025. One of the biggest nights for movies, especially in Hollywood, the show was aired live on the ABC Network at 7 pm EST. The 2025 Oscars was a live telecast in over 200 territories across the globe. For the first time in history, the Academy Awards were streamed live on Hulu.

Conan O'Brien, for the first time, became the host of the 2025 Oscars, preceding other comedians including David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel. Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez became the most nominated film of the year, with 13 nominations in total. Sean Baker's Anora won five Oscars in total, becoming the best picture of the year, with Baker winning four awards for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Director.

For Anora, Mikey Madison won the award for Best Actress, while Adrian Brody won his second Oscar for Best Actor in The Brutalist. In the 2025 Oscars, a total of 10 films were nominated for Best Picture. Here are the streaming options where viewers can watch the following films.

Streaming option explored for the Best Picture nominees in the 2025 Oscars

1) Anora

97th Annual Oscars - Governors Ball - Source: Getty

Directed by Sean Baker, Anora narrates the story of a young stripper named Anora Mikheeva, who gets married to the son of a wealthy Russian businessman. The movie was released theatrically on October 18, 2024.

Anora went on to win five major awards, including Best Film Editing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars.

Where to stream: Anora is available for streaming on Apple TV+, Prime Video, Fandango At Home, Plex., Microsoft TV, and Spectrum TV.

2) The Brutalist

97th Annual Oscars - Press Room - Source: Getty

The Brutalist is a period drama movie directed and produced by Brady Corbet. Adrien Brody plays the role of László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish architect who survives the Holocaust. After surviving the concentration camps, he immigrates to the United States to fulfill his American Dream.

The Brutalist was theatrically released in the United States on December 20, 2024. Adrien Brody won his second Oscar for his leading role in this movie.

Where to stream: The Britalist is available for streaming on Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.

3) A Complete Unknown

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room - Source: Getty

A Complete Unknown is the biopic of American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, directed by James Mangold. Timothée Chalamet plays the role of Dylan in the movie while also serving as the producer.

A Complete Unknown earned a total of eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Where to stream: A Complete Unknown is available for streaming on Apple TV Plus and Prime Video.

4) Conclave

97th Academy Awards - Source: Getty

Written by Peter Straughan and directed by Edward Berger, Conclave is a political thriller based on Robert Harris' 2016 novel of the same name. Ralph Fiennes plays the role of Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, who organizes a papal conclave to elect the next pope. However, soon he ends up discovering many interior scandals involving major candidates, and starts investigating them.

The Conclave received eight nominations at the 2025 Oscars.

Where to stream: Conclave is available for streaming on Peacock.

5) Dune: Part Two

97th Annual Oscars - Press Room - Source: Getty

The sequel to the epic space opera, Dune: Part Two is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts. The movie was released theatrically in the United States on March 1, 2024, grossing over $710 million worldwide.

Dune: Part Two received a total of five nominations at the 2025 Oscars and went on to win for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

Where to stream: Dune: Part Two is available for streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.

6) Emilia Pérez

97th Academy Awards - Source: Getty

Emilia Pérez is a musical crime comedy directed by Jacques Audiard, partly based on the 2018 French novel Écoute. The movie follows the story of a Mexican mafia boss who disappears and changes herself into a woman.

Emilia Pérez won a total of 13 nominations at the 2025 Oscars. Karla Sofía Gascón made history by becoming the first trans woman to be nominated for an acting role.

Where to stream: Emilia Pérez is available for streaming on Netflix and Mubi.

7) I'm Still Here

97th Annual Oscars - Press Room - Source: Getty

Directed by Walter Salles, I'm Still Here is a political biopic based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva's 2015 memoir titled Ainda Estou Aqui. The movie centers around Eunice Paiva, a Brazilian lawyer who challenged the military dictatorship in Brazil. I'm Still Here was nominated for the 2025 Oscars for Best Picture and Best Actress.

The movie went on to win the Best International Feature Film, becoming the first Brazilian-produced film to receive an Academy Award.

Where to stream: I'm Still Here is currently available for streaming on Apple TV Plus.

8) Nickel Boys

2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Show - Source: Getty

Nickel Boys is a historical drama film based on Colson Whitehead's 2019 novel of the same name. It is directed by RaMell Ross and shot from a first-person point of view. Jomo Fray directed the cinematography. Nickel Boys had a limited theatrical release on December 13, 2024.

Nickel Boys was nominated for two awards at the 2025 Oscars: Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.

Where to stream: Nickel Boys is available for streaming on Prime Video, MGM+, and Fandango at Home.

9) The Substance

Marilyne Scarselli, Pierre-Oliver Persin and Stephanie Guillon for Makeup and Hairstyling, "The Substance," in the press room at the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars) at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. ( Image via Getty)

The Substance is a body horror movie written and directed by Coralie Fargeat. Demi Moore plays the leading role of Elisabeth Sparkle, an aging actress who her producer fires due to her fading youth. Desperately, she uses a black market drug to create a younger version of herself. However, soon she realizes the age-reversal drug has grave side effects.

The Substance received five nominations at the 2025 Oscars and won one award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Where to stream: The Substance is available for streaming on Mubi and Amazon Prime Video.

10) Wicked

97th Academy Awards - Source: Getty

Wicked is a musical fantasy which is based on Stephen Schwartz and Holzman's 2003 stage musical. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande play the lead roles of Elphaba Thropp and Galinda Upland, respectively.

Theatrically released in the United States on November 22, 2024, and went on to become the fifth highest-grossing film of 2024. Wicked received a total of 10 nominations at the 2025 Oscars and went on to win Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Where to stream: Wicked is available for streaming on Peacock.

