Where to watch Black Box Diaries online? All streaming options explored

Black Box Diaries was released on October 25, 2024. This documentary follows journalist Shiori Itō as she investigates her s*xual assault case in Japan. The film uses archival footage, police recordings, and courtroom evidence to depict her quest for justice.

One can stream Black Box Diaries on Paramount+, which offers full access to the film. It is also available through Plex for subscribers of the Paramount+ Amazon Channel, Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel, or Paramount+ with Showtime. The film is currently available on fuboTV as well.

Black Box Diaries narrates the journey of Japanese journalist Shiori Itō as she looks into her own allegations of r*pe against well-known Japanese media figure Noriyuki Yamaguchi.

Streaming options for Black Box Diaries

Paramount+

The primary platform for watching the documentary is Paramount+. You can subscribe to Paramount+ for $9.99 per month with ads or $14.99 per month for the ad-free experience.

Plex

One can watch the documentary on Plex with a subscription to either the Paramount+ Amazon Channel or the Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel. Plex offers a free streaming option but requires an upgraded subscription for access to premium content, which costs about $5.99 per month for the standard package.

fuboTV

For fuboTV subscribers, the documentary is available as part of its standard streaming package. The base plan costs $74.99 per month, and fuboTV offers a range of channels that also carry other premium documentaries and films.

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

Black Box Diaries is available on streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Disney+

The documentary is available to stream on Disney+. Disney+ is available for $7.99 per month with ads, or $10.99 per month for the ad-free experience.

Hulu

Hulu is a popular streaming service, especially with Hulu + Live TV and Hulu (No Ads) options. It is a well-known service for watching movies and documentaries and has a large collection of award-winning films and TV shows.

For an extra $12.99 a month, one can add Paramount+ with SHOWTIME to any Hulu plan.

What happened in Black Box Diaries?

Black Box Diaries shares the real story of Shiori Itō, a young Japanese journalist who publicly claims that Noriyuki Yamaguchi, the Washington D.C. bureau chief of Tokyo Broadcasting System, r*ped her.

Even with strong connections, like knowing Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Itō keeps fighting for justice in a legal system that often helps the accused more than the victim.

The documentary shows Itō's tough and emotional journey. It uses her video diaries, courtroom videos, and police recordings to highlight the corruption that makes it hard for her to get justice.

The film is not just about one person's experience; it also critiques the cultural and legal issues that make it hard for se*ual assault victims in Japan. It shows how hard it is to stand up to powerful people when the public and organizations push back.

Cast and Crew

This documentary film was made by Shiori Itō, who directed and produced it herself. Itō shares her story in the documentary, showing her struggle for justice in a personal and heartfelt way. The film features contributions from Tatsuya Mori, who directed and recorded the events.

The documentary includes important interviews and behind-the-scenes clips that show the emotional and legal challenges Itō faced while investigating.

Black Box Diaries received a 7.6/10 rating on IMDb.

