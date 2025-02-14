Where to watch Cold Feet (Kalte Füße) movie online? Streaming details and more

Cold Feet (Kalte Füße), a 2018 German comedy, has gained significant attention all over the world after viral clips of its scenes started circulating on social media recently.

This lighthearted yet suspenseful comedy follows a young burglar, Denis, who finds himself trapped in a house due to a snowstorm. He ends up acting as Raimund, an elderly man's caregiver, while he attempts to rob the house.

He soon finds himself caught in a web of erroneous identities, love, and crime. As Denis develops feelings for Raimund's granddaughter Charlotte, who believes he is a professional nurse, his plans get more convoluted.

His criminal past catches up with him as he grows closer to Charlotte, creating a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase.

Cold Feet is available on Netflix Germany

Right now Cold Feet is only available on Netflix Germany. Viewers in the US and other locations will need a VPN subscription with dependable German server choices to access it.

While using a VPN is the only way to view the movie for now, since it has become well-known on social media, particularly on TikHub, the movie might become available worldwide soon.

All about Cold Feet

Cold Feet (Kalte Füße) is a German-Austrian film directed by Wolfgang Groos. Sonja Gerhardt, Emilio Sakraya, and Heiner Lauterbach play the main parts. The movie centers on Denis, a young Munich man who accrues debt to a gangster.

He is compelled to rob the home of a wealthy businessman in order to pay off his debts. But when Denis gets trapped at home because of a snowstorm and has to pretend to be a nurse in order to hide his illegal activities, things take a surprising turn.

The film becomes a charming romantic comedy as Denis and Charlotte, the businessman's granddaughter, grow closer while dealing with mistaken identity.

A crime-thriller becomes a touching tale of redemption, personal growth, and unexpected connections.

Denis' initial struggle to escape turns into a deeper connection with Charlotte, with the situation becoming more complicated when he faces danger from both the criminal world and his developing feelings for her.

The cat-and-mouse game between Denis and the elderly businessman Raimund adds suspense, while Denis’ gradual transformation from a petty thief to a better person is both comedic and touching.

Production and direction

Between January and March 2018, the movie was shot in Munich and areas of Lower Austria. Ramsau was one prominent filming site; it offered the snowy setting for most of the tense scenes in the movie.

With co-production from German Columbia Pictures Filmproduktion GmbH and Austrian Lotus Film, Claussen + Putz Filmproduktion GmbH produced the movie. Additionally helping the movie was the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation.

Funding from the German Federal Film Fund and the Austrian Film Institute among other organizations helped the production.

Directing the movie, Wolfgang Groos brought drama and comedy to the script. Christoph Kanter oversaw the visual design of the film; Dietmar Zuson handled the sound.

The immersive experience of the movie was improved even more by Anke Winckler's costume design and the makeup crew under Jeanette-Nicole Latzelsberger.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Cold Feet and similar projects as the year progresses.

