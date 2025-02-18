Where to watch Flow movie online? Streaming details and more

The Latvian animated movie Flow has made quite the wave in the entertainment world with its success this awards season. This is certainly not the only animated movie to have made it big in the awards season, but it is still unique in the fact that it has no dialogue at all.

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis, the animated feature follows a cat whose home is devastated by a great flood. This brings the cat together with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog as they navigate a boat in search of dry land. With only their trust, courage, and wits to rely on, they must survive on a newly aquatic planet.

The film has been competing with animated features like The Wild Robot, Inside Out 2, and Moana 2. So, if you have not watched Flow yet, it is available for streaming on Max. Keep reading to find out how you can stream the film from the comfort of your home.

Exploring in detail how to stream Flow online

Flow premiered in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival. Since 1998's Shoe, this is the first time a Latvian movie has gotten the chance to premiere in that category. The film hit the theaters in the USA on November 22, 2024.

The movie is now available to stream on digital video-on-demand platforms, Max and Max Amazon Channel with a subscription. Additionally, it can also be streamed through bundles like Hulu and Max, or the Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle.

Furthermore, it is available for rent on Amazon Video and Apple TV for $5.99, and on Fandango At Home for $6.99. Those looking to purchase the film can find it for $19.99 on Amazon Video and Apple TV, or for $24.99 on Fandango At Home.

Director Gints Zilbalodis on Flow having no dialogue

The fact that this movie has no dialogue has set it apart from the other films that have been nominated in the same category. In an interview with PEOPLE dated January 5, 2025, Gints Zilbalodis said that not having dialogue makes it "universal".

"Because there's no dialogue, that makes it more universal. It really transcends any cultural boundaries, which means that everyone can understand it. I think that's something really cool about animation, that it can be understood by pretty much everyone," he said.

Written by Zilbalodis and Matīss Kaža, it explores themes like resilience and adaptation, balance between independence and reliance, and environmental awareness.

Which awards has Flow won?

A still from Flow (Image via Janus Films/YouTube)

At the Annual Golden Globe Awards 2025, Flow beat Inside Out 2, Memoir of a Snail, Moana 2, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and The Wild Robot to win the Golden Globe award for Best Animated Motion Picture. This win made it the first Latvian film to win at the Golden Globes.

In addition to this, it has also won Best Animated Film at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, the National Board of Review Awards, the 37th European Film Awards, and the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, among others.

It is also the first Latvian film to have been nominated at the Oscars 2025 where it is running for the Best Animated Feature and Best International Feature Film awards.

