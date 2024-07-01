Where to watch I Am: Celine Dion documentary online? Streaming options explored

I Am: Celine Dion, the highly anticipated documentary about the legendary singer released on June 25, 2024, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Several membership options are available to fans who wish to access this heartfelt film through Prime Video. Celine Dion's career and personal challenges are scrutinized in this documentary, following proper details on her struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

This emotional documentary clearly depicts Dion's prolific career and recent battles with SPS, a rare neurological disorder. This documentary is more like a love letter to her fans, showing her strength despite her health issues.

The official synopsis of the show based on Prime Video is as follows:

"Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar's struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit."

Trending

I Am: Celine Dion Documentary: Streaming options explored

I Am: Celine Dion can be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The documentary is accessible on Amazon MGM. Prime Video provides two subscription plans: an ad-free version for $10.99 per month and a separate plan for $8.99 per month.

In addition, users have the option to enroll in Amazon's comprehensive Prime membership, which includes Prime Video and other benefits such as free two-day shipping and access to exclusive deals, for $14.99 per month or $139 per year in a yearly subscription. A 30-day free trial is available to students, who can get a discounted annual rate of $69.

As sources state, Dion spoke about her journey:

"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me."

She further mentions:

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

Plot synopsis of I Am: Celine Dion

Celine Dion documentary online (image via Celine Dion website)

Irene Taylor directed I Am: Celine Dion, a 2024 American documentary. It focuses on the life and career of Canadian singer Celine Dion. This film has covered everything, from her musical journey to her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). It is a rare autoimmune disorder that has hampered her performance so far. Her struggles and determination are shown in the documentary.

The soundtrack in the documentary

Celine Dion documentary online (image via Celine Dion website)

Celine Dion released a CD, vinyl, and streaming soundtrack for the documentary. The soundtrack includes 13 of her biggest hits, including “The Power of Love” and “My Heart Will Go On,” plus seven instrumentals by cellist Redi Hasa and producer Alberto Fabris. This album matches the film's emotional journey.

The biography I Am: Celine Dion provides a deep look at one of the world's most famous singers. This documentary, exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, explores Celine Dion's career and personal struggles, including Stiff Person Syndrome. The film's emotional depth and honesty have garnered praise.

Along with the documentary, fans can enjoy Dion's greatest hits on the soundtrack. I Am: Celine Dion is a must-see for heartfelt inspiration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback