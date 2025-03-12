Where to watch M. Night Shyamalan's Trap online? streaming details and more

Trap is M. Night Shyamalan's 2024 thriller that has intrigued audiences with its gripping plot and unexpected twists. The movie was debuted on August 2, 2024 in theaters.

This psychological thriller is available for viewing at homes by fans nowadays. US Netflix releases the movie, so enabling a large audience ready to see Shyamalan's most recent. Its availability on other platforms, like Max, though, adds to the viewing choices for fans all around.

The plot of the movie revolves around a complex FBI operation set in the midst of a pop concert. Riley Abbott and her firefighter father Cooper attend the show to celebrate her success. Cooper notices unusual security measures as they enter the venue and suspects "The Butcher" may be there. As Cooper, the killer, navigates the high-stakes concert trap set by the FBI, tension rises.

Current streaming options for Trap

Currently, Netflix in the U.S. offers Trap as part of its streaming catalog, which means subscribers in this region can easily watch the movie. Added to the platform on March 11, 2025, it has a limited availability.

According to What’s on Netflix, the streaming giant has obtained the rights to broadcast the movie for three months; the film is expected to be taken off by June 11, 2025.

For viewers outside of the United States, the movie is still available on Max, where it was first released on October 25, 2024. Max subscribers can watch the movie without the time constraints of Netflix's limited streaming window. Whether you are located in the U.S. or abroad, these streaming platforms offer flexible options to enjoy the film.

While Netflix may be the most popular streaming service offering Trap right now, its availability on Max provides an alternative for fans who prefer that platform.

Everything to know about the movie

The film is a psychological thriller that combines drama and suspense. Directed, written, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, the film stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, and Saleka Shyamalan.

For a special occasion, firefighter Cooper Abbott takes his daughter Riley to a concert. He has no idea the FBI is using the concert to catch "The Butcher." Cooper, the killer, tries to escape tighter surveillance and avoid detection, increasing tension.

The film raises the stakes, with Cooper's identity revealed only at the end. The suspense keeps viewers guessing how Cooper will outwit the FBI and others. Exploring real-life events like Operation Flagship gives the film's dramatic premise authenticity. Trap has thrilling moments that keep viewers guessing until the end.

Production, direction, and cast

The movie is directed by M. Night Shyamalan, known for his mastery of creating psychological thrillers with unexpected twists. Shyamalan directed, wrote, and produced the film in his signature style. After filming in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in late 2023, the film premiered in New York City in July 2024 before its wide release.

The film stars Josh Hartnett as Cooper Abbott, the protagonist caught in a web of lies and deception. Hartnett makes the serial killer chilling and sympathetic. Riley Abbott (Ariel Donoghue), Cooper's daughter, adds emotional weight to the film.

The FBI's pop star, Lady Raven, is played by Saleka Shyamalan, who also provides the soundtrack. The supporting cast includes Alison Pill, Hayley Mills, and Kid Cudi, who add to the excitement.

Trap is now available to stream on Netflix.

