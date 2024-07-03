Where to watch Problemista movie online? All streaming options explored

Problemista is a 2023 movie starring Julio Torres and Tilda Swinton. Torres is also the writer and director. The movie was released by A24 pictures on March 2023.

Problemista is streaming on HBO Max in the United States and Hoopla Digital in Canada. Viewers who are traveling outside these regions can use ExpressVPN to circumvent geo-restrictions.

The film stars Julio Torres as Alejandro, a toymaker who immigrates to America, only to struggle with getting his dream job at Hasbro. He's forced into a desperate situation after losing his job and facing deportation within 30 days, causing him to team up with Elizabeth (Tilda Swinton), an art critic who offers to be his sponsor.

Problemista can be streamed on HBO Max and Hoopla

Residents of the United States can stream Problemista on HBO Max. In Canada, a French-dubbed version is viewable on Hoopla Digital.

Moreover, the movie's also available to digitally buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Movies, iTunes and Fandango at Home.

People who are traveling can circumvent the geo-restrictions of these services by using VPN apps like NordVPN and ExpressVPN. While the movie can be viewed freely on Hoopla Digital, an HBO Max subscription will cost $9.99 per month.

What is Problemista about?

Problemista covers the trials and tribulations of an immigrant toymaker named Alejandro, whose dream job is to work at Hasbro.

However, his attempt at getting an internship is met with a rote rejection letter, forcing him to settle for a job as a minder for FreezeCorp, a cryogenic freezing company that's receiving clients despite their technology being unproven.

Alejandro is overseeing the pod of Bobby, an artist known for his paintings on eggs, but loses his job after he accidentally unplugs Bobby. It puts Alejandro in a tight spot, as he risks deportation if he can't find new employment within the next 30 days.

Elizabeth, an art critic who's also Bobby's wife, offers him a position as her freelance assistant in return for sponsoring his visa, as she wants to collect Bobby's 13 paintings and display the collection in a gallery. Alejandro accepts but remains in financially dire straits, thanks to struggling with his visa fees.

He's forced into subletting his room for rent and searching for sketchy gigs on Craigslist to make ends meet and develops a rivalry with Bingham, another assistant Elizabeth hires.

Eventually, Alejandro completes the egg painting collection by making amends with Dahlia, Bobby's former student who Elizabeth had alienated by writing a bad review of her work out of spiteful jealousy.

Dahlia tearfully accepts the apology Alejandro had written on Elizabeth's behalf and surrenders her painting. However, Alejandro also learns of a depressing development. Hasbro, despite refusing to hire him, had plagiarized one of his designs for their own ends.

With the collection finally complete, Alejandro books a showcase at the Roosevelt Island gallery. When Elizabeth complains that the venue is too small, Alejandro pushes back against her complaints, making her feel remorseful for her erratic behavior.

Despite only being able to afford a single wall, all of Bobby's paintings get sold off at the exhibit. However, Elizabeth forgets to follow through on her sponsorship promise and chooses to cryogenically freeze herself with Bobby.

It spurs Alejandro to refocus on his original goal of getting hired at Hasbro, which he succeeds at, thanks to blackmailing an executive with evidence of the company's plagiarism.

Hundreds of years later, it's revealed that the cryogenic freezing actually worked, as Elizabeth and Bobby wake up again, reunited. They meet with an elderly Alejandro, who had a successful career in toymaking and also cryogenically froze himself just so he could be there to see Elizabeth again.

Problemista was critically acclaimed on release and has an 88% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

