Where to watch The Gabby Petito documentary? Streaming options explored

A true crime documentary known as The Gabby Petito Story premiered on Lifetime on October 1, 2022. There are several streaming platforms to stream this documentary such as Hoopla, A&E Crime Central Apple TV Channel, and Lifetime Movie Club Apple TV Channel.

It examines the case of a 22-year-old blogger Gabby Petito's disappearance and murder. The main focus is on Gabby's complicated relationship with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, their cross-country trip, and her mysterious death. The film shows parent interviews, real footage, and social media analysis to establish Laundrie's alleged involvement with the case.

Streaming options for The Gabby Petito Story

The Gabby Petito documentary can be watched on Hoopla for free. It is available to stream on A&E Crime Central Apple TV Channel and Lifetime Movie Club Apple TV Channel. For those who prefer to rent or purchase, the documentary is also accessible on Vudu and Amazon Prime Video at $2.99 (both). Meanwhile, Apple TV Channels offer various subscriptions packages after a seven-day free trial, such as $6.99 a month.

A glimpse of The Gabby Petito case

Gabby Petito's mother reported her missing on September 11, 2021, after she stopped answering calls. According to ABC News, the blogger was found dead near Grand Teton National Park on September 19, 2021. The investigation revealed her tragic death during the road trip and how Brian Laundrie was involved in it.

After Gabby's body was discovered, BBC reported that her fiancé Brian Laundrie shot himself and his body was found in a Florida nature preserve on 20 October, 2021. A journal, revolver, backpack, and self-inflicted gunshot wound were found on Laundrie's body.

In his journal, Laundrie confessed that he was responsible for Gabby's death, as stated by the FBI officials. They also noted that he sent misleading text messages to give the impression that Gabby was still alive. Shockingly enough, Brian also used her debit card without authorization.

As Laundrie and Gabby hiked back to their Wyoming van, it was dark at night. Petito's death “occurred as an unexpected" tragedy as Laundrie stated in his notebook. His confession further read:

"I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”

About the dreadful night of The Gabby Petito case, Laundrie mentioned in his notebook:

“I hear a splash and a scream, I could barely see,” Laundrie wrote. “I couldn’t find her for a moment, shouted her name. I found her breathing heavily, gasping and [unclear] was freezing cold.”

Laundrie pulled Gabby out of the water but claimed she couldn’t recognize where she was hurt. He added:

"Gabby had a “small bump on her forehead that eventually got larger,” and had pain in her feet and wrists. I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s injuries, only that she was in extreme pain.”

The Gabby Petito case captivated the attention of millions, with public involvement proving invaluable as thousands of tips were submitted to the FBI. The release of a video showing a police traffic stop in Utah, where Gabby was seen crying and describing a fight with Laundrie, further intensified public interest.

The investigation highlighted Laundrie's attempt to deceive law enforcement and his use of Gabby's phone and bank cards.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on 27 September 2022, actor Skyler Samuels (on-screen Gabby Petito) mentioned:

"When I was presented with the opportunity to portray Gabby I was admittedly quite overwhelmed and it was a hard decision to make, it’s a big responsibility to play someone who was alive."

In the same interview, the director Thora Birch spoke about how the documentary derived inspiration from real-life investigation of the The Gabby Petito case:

"It’s largely focused on their journey. It’s a road trip romance that goes horribly wrong. [They] tracked Gabby’s locations, and where they visited and found those Easter eggs."

Thora Birch added:

"I was always fascinated by the role social media played in discovering and learning about the truth of what eventually happened to Gabby."

The Gabby Petito Story: Cast and Crew

The documentary features a talented cast and crew, bringing the real-life tragedy to the screen with sensitivity and depth. Skyler Samuels stars as Gabby Petito, while Evan Hall plays Brian Laundrie. Thora Birch, who is the director of the film, also portrays Gabby’s mother named Nichole Schmidt. Douglas Taurel takes on the role of Joe Petito, Gabby’s father.

Other notable cast members of The Gabby Petito include Monica Moore Smith as Rose, Matisha Baldwin as Agent Shaw, and Samuel Whitten as Jim Schmidt. The film also features Lonzo Liggins as Officer #1, Brian Kinney as Officer #2, Melanie Nelson as a reporter, Nikki SooHoo as Miranda, and Aaron Groben as John.