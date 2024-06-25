Where to watch The Girl in the Trunk? Streaming options explored

The Girl in the Trunk is a Danish thriller directed by Jonas Kvist Jensen. It stars Katharina Sporrer as Manda, a bride who's been kidnapped and stuffed into a man's trunk. She wakes up not knowing who this man is and how she got there. The film focuses on her attempts to escape the psychotic kidnapper.

Viewers in the United States and Canada can rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV. Viewers in India can instead rent the film for streaming on BookMyShow.

The Girl in the Trunk was produced by Danish companies A Bigger Boat, Lone Tower Visuals, and Raunow Productions. The film is distributed via Sunrise Films in the United States and Canada and Big Tree Entertainment in India.

In the United States and Canada, The Girl in The Trunk is available for renting and purchase from both Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. In India, the movie is available for rent on the BookMyShow streaming website for INR 599.

While Amazon Prime Video and Apple both allow the renting of films, their library is not available globally due to regional licensing agreements. As a consequence, Big Tree Entertainment, which is the distributor of the film in India, has put the film exclusively on the BookMyShow website and app for Indian viewers.

The Girl in the Trunk cast and characters

The main cast of The Girl in the Trunk is as follows:

Katharina Sporrer as Manda, the titular girl in the trunk, who was kidnapped from her wedding.

as Manda, the titular girl in the trunk, who was kidnapped from her wedding. Caspar Phillipson as Michael Bellerose, her kidnapper.

as Michael Bellerose, her kidnapper. Hother Bøndorff as Stephen Jennings (performer) and Christopher de Courcy-Ireland as Stephen Jennings (voice)

as Stephen Jennings (performer) and as Stephen Jennings (voice) Lianna Taylor as Terry, a cop

as Terry, a cop Lars Hammer Andersen the hunter Dale (performer) and Danny Thykae as the hunter Dale (voice)

the hunter Dale (performer) and Danny Thykae as the hunter Dale (voice) Adam Kitchen as John (voice only)

What the critics are saying about The Girl in the Trunk

Critics have been lukewarm towards the film. While the concept of being locked in a car trunk was praised as genuinely chilling, the execution of the film's ideas has been more contentious.

Writing for The Guardian, Leslie Felperin praised Katharina Sporrer's performance as the best part of the film but was more critical of the performances of the other characters, as well as the quality of the film's writing. As the reviewer said:

"But while Sporrer in the lead role is fairly credible, a lot of the line readings by the rest of the cast are stilted in a way that a more experienced or native speaker would have picked up on. The result is that all the other characters except Amanda sound as if they’re in a radio play rather than an actual film."

Vero from Nevermore Horror was also critical of the film, considering it a mediocre and uninspired experience that didn't make good use of its strong premise. In their own words:

"Furthermore, a lot of lighting was used in the trunk; everything happening is visible, removing a lot of tension from the movie as well as the scariest part of being locked in a trunk-the fact that it is pitch-black and terrifying."

"This was a wasted opportunity to build tension with more dynamic lighting, showing less but telling more," they further added.

The Girl in The Trunk stars Katharina Sporrer, who previously appeared in Hulu's biopic series, Genius, and Caspar Phillipson, who has appeared in the Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde.