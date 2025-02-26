Where to watch The Last Showgirl online? All streaming details explored

The Last Showgirl (2024) is available for home viewing from February 18, through popular video-on-demand platforms. Viewers can watch It on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Fandango at Home. For those who prefer to rent it, the film will be available starting March 4. The rental period is 30 days, and you have 48 hours to complete the viewing once started.

Ad

The movie is about a Las Vegas showgirl named Shelly Gardner who has to deal with the sudden end of her show, Le Razzle Dazzle. It stars Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Dave Bautista.

Shelly's career-focused life is turned upside down as she tries to get back in touch with her daughter Hannah after a long breakup and figure out her uncertain future. A trip that makes you feel things, like getting older, giving up things you want, and how hard it is to start over.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Streaming details of The Last Showgirl (2024)

The Last Showgirl (Image via Roadside Flix)

The Last Showgirl can be bought or rented right now through several on-demand services. The streaming options give viewers choices so they can choose whether to buy or rent the movie.

Ad

Here's a breakdown of where you can watch The Last Showgirl:

Prime Video – $14.99

Apple TV – $14.99

Google Play – $14.99

Fandango at Home – $14.99

One can buy The Last Showgirl once on these sites and then watch it whenever you want. If one would rather rent, the movie will be available from March 4 for $4.99, and one can watch it for 48 hours after you start.

What happened in The Last Showgirl?

Ad

In The Last Showgirl (2024), Shelly Gardner, 57, has been in "Le Razzle Dazzle," a French-style revue, at a Las Vegas casino for 30 years. Shelly has lived for the excitement of performing on stage for most of her life.

Eddie, the show's producer, tells her that "Le Razzle Dazzle" is ending because not enough people bought tickets. This makes her life different. Shelly is heartbroken because the show has been a big part of her life and her way of making a living for years.

Ad

That's how Shelly feels when the show is over. In a field that values youth and beauty, getting older makes her personal and professional problems worse. Shelly thinks the new neo-burlesque circus show is tacky and offensive, which makes her feel even more alone.

After the store closed, Shelly's pay went down, making it hard for her to make ends meet. She also lost pay because she tore her costume, and getting less pay for her work makes her feel like she has no hope.

Ad

Shelly is having a hard time with her career crisis and tense relationship with her daughter Hannah, whom she hasn't spent much time with because of work. Hannah is a college student in Arizona when Shelly calls her.

Shelly doesn't know much about her daughter's life, which makes their reunion tense. They fight because Shelly is trying to fix their relationship, and Hannah says she is putting her career ahead of her kids.

Ad

Shelly's breakdown gets worse as the entertainment industry turns her down. The director tells her after the audition that she was hired because of how young she is and how she looks, not because of how well she dances. She feels ashamed. She is heartbroken that she can't adjust to the new business.

Shelly's emotional instability gets worse, which makes her coworkers dislike her even more. This includes younger showgirls like Mary-Anne and Jodie, who used to look up to her.

Ad

This makes things less certain for Shelly. She needs to think about herself because it's time to start over. She still has problems with her daughter and is getting older in an industry where looks matter the most. In her last emotional performance, Shelly thinks about her future and gets in touch with people from her past.

The movie makes it seem like Shelly might be able to move on, even though it's painful. But it's up to the viewers to decide if she can make peace with her daughter and start a new life.

Ad

The Last Showgirl is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback