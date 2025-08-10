Where to watch Weapons (2025)? Streaming details explored

Weapons is one of the most highly anticipated horror movies of 2025, and it has already stirred considerable controversy among critics and audiences worldwide. The film, directed by Zach Cregger, the director of Barbarian, has been generating a lot of heat since its initial teaser was released, thanks to its creepy setup, haunting visuals, and star-studded cast featuring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin.Early reports of Weapons have been greeted with high marks, applauding its combination of mystery, supernatural forces, and very human drama. So intense was the hype for the project that it was said to fuel a high-profile bidding war among studios, which Warner Bros. eventually claimed.Now, as the theatrical run for the film is underway, many of its fans wait eagerly to learn when and where they'll get to enjoy this dark, tense tale in the comfort of their own homes.Weapons (2025) is currently only in theaters, but as a Warner Bros. release, it’s expected to stream on HBO Max about 45–60 days after its August 8 premiere.Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers.Where to watch Weapons online?Weapons (Image via Warner Bros.)Since its U.S. theatrical release on August 8, 2025, Weapons is currently running only in theaters. Although no official release date for digital and streaming has been announced, Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing it, making it likely to be available on HBO Max after the theatrical run.According to Warner Bros.' standard release policy, viewers should anticipate Weapons to hit streaming services around 45 to 60 days following its theatrical release, putting the likely HBO Max debut in late September or early October 2025.For viewers who prefer to see it on their own, it's anticipated that Weapons will also come out for digital purchase and rent on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google TV soon before or in addition to its streaming release. Otherwise, the only way to see Zach Cregger's tense vision is to catch it on the big screen.What happens in Weapons? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBased in the Pennsylvania town of Maybrook, the movie opens with a harrowing enigma: seventeen children from a single classroom disappear at precisely 2:17 in the morning, leaving behind no one except one student, Alex Lilly.The disappearances bewilder the town, and suspicion fairly quickly falls on Justine Gandy, the kids' teacher. Placed on leave under increasing pressure, Justine's job hangs in the balance as distraught parents such as Archer Graff, whose son Matthew is one of the missing, are left searching for explanations and struggling to cope.Under pressure, the investigation reaches an impasse as Justine's fascination with Alex's odd behavior drives her to his residence, where she observes unnerving things: newspaper-covered windows and parents moving as if in a trance. Along with her findings, Archer starts assembling that all of the abducted children were traveling in the same direction on the night that they went missing.Justine and Archer are both having nightmares involving a ghostly woman, which indicates that something much more sinister than a normal kidnapping is going on. The tale grows darker still when Alex's so-called aunt Gladys is discovered to be a witch who draws power from the energy of children in order to maintain her own youth, fueled by a magical potted plant that maintains her powers.She has been hypnotizing Alex's parents into obedience and bending Alex into submission herself, forcing him to assist her in luring his classmates. As the tension builds, several townspeople, even corrupt cop Paul Morgan and wayward local James, are brought under Gladys' control.There is a bloody confrontation between Justine, Archer, and Gladys in her lair, as they fight off her trance-inducing enforcers. The battle turns when Alex performs a spell using a strand of Gladys' own hair that dispels her trance over the children. Released from their trance, the children revolt against Gladys, pursuing and killing her, thereby breaking the curse.In the wake, Archer reunites with his son Matthew, and Alex departs to live with a better relative after his parents are institutionalized.For the unversed, Weapons was released on August 8, 2025.