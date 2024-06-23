Where to watch Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 2? Streaming options explored

Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 2 has captured the attention of horror fans who are eager to see the next installment in this unique and twisted reimagining of beloved childhood characters. The first film's success has led to considerable anticipation for the sequel, with viewers curious about where and how they can watch it.

Currently, fans can stream the horror sequel on Amazon's VOD starting from June 26, 2024. Other than that UK fans can also access the movie on Blu-Ray DVDs as well.

The original Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey is currently available on Peacock, where it has been streaming since October 2023. Given this precedent, it is plausible that the sequel will follow a similar path, potentially becoming available on Peacock around Halloween 2024. However, as an independent film, there is also the possibility it could land on a different streaming service.

Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 2 was released on March 26 2024 and the official synopsis of the movie reads on IMDb:

"Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Tigger take their fight to the town of Ashdown, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake."

Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 2's streaming options explored

No official release date for OTT streaming of Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 2 has been announce at the time of writing. However, Video on Demand (VOD) through Amazon will allow viewers access to part two starting June 26, 2024.

This is going to be the initial digital release being exclusive to Amazon before migrating to other VOD platforms. Many indie movies use this platform since it aids in reaching a wider audience within a short period.

The sequel will also come out on Blu-ray or DVD later. As per reports, ESC have already informed about the steel book edition in 4K that is set to be launched by September 2024. It is expected that alongside normal content, this special version will contain some bonus materials like behind-the-scenes shots and a director’s commentary making it for collectors.

After an exclusive phase on Amazon, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 should also be available on other VOD platforms such as Fandango at Home, and Google Play.

Given that the first part of film is streaming on Peacock, it is a likely candidate for the sequel, during Halloween time of 2024 if they keep to their previous timelines. Additionally, considering what other genres have been added to Peacock recently, and Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 2 will likely make for a perfect addition.

These options ensure that fans will have various ways to enjoy Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 2, whether they prefer digital or physical formats.

What is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 About?

The movie takes a meta approach to its storytelling by expanding upon the first film which now is reinterpreted as the newly established Poohniverse. In Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 2 Pooh along with his friends go searching for vengeance against their former playmate Christopher Robin.

With a higher budget and slightly better production quality, there would be scarier costumes in addition to bloodier scenes. The story follows Pooh and his gang as they terrorize the town of Ashdown, turning the once peaceful Hundred Acre Woods into a nightmare.

The sequel to the dark and twisted reimagining of A.A. Milne’s classic characters is even more horrifying as it turns them into terrifying figures. No longer are Pooh, Piglet, and their friends the cute animals from children’s books; they have become creatures full of vengeance who seek nothing but chaos and destruction.

The movie is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and was released on March 26. 2024.