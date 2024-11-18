Where was Wicked filmed? All filming locations explored

Wicked is a two-part fantasy adaptation of the famous Wicked musical by Stephen Schwartz, which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel of the same name. The novel was the first installment in Maguire's The Wicked Years series, which was later followed by Son of a Witch, A Lion Among Men, and Out of Oz.

This fantasy adaptation is directed by Jon M. Chu and is based on a screenplay collaboratively written by Dana Fox and Winnie Holzman. Wicked was first screened at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia on November 3, 2024. The movie will make its theatrical release on November 22, 2024. Its second installment Wicked Part Two will premiere next year on November 21, 2025.

The team of Wicked is embellished with a cast of prominent actors Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeffrey Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, and Marissa Bode. Headed by cinematographer Alice Brooks, the filming for Wicked majorly took place in the Sky Studios Elstree, located in the town of Borehamwood, England. Additionally, some of its filming also took place in Ivinghoe, England.

Wicked: Complete filming locations explored

1) Sky Studios Elstree, Borehamwood, England

Most of the scenes of Wicked were shot in Sky Studios, Elstree, because of the large quantities of magic and fantasy scenes, which required more works of visual effects and animation. As per its website, this is a new state-of-the-art TV studio, which is developed by Legan & General, in collaboration with Sky and its sister company NBC Universal.

Spanning 12 stages, ranging from 10,000 to 40,000 square feet, the studio is equipped with the latest technology and in-built soundproofing. However, visitors are not allowed to take a tour inside the premises.

2) Ivinghoe, Buckinghamshire, England

Filming Halted On The Set Of 'Wicked' Due To US Actor's Strike - Source: Getty

As per an MKFM News article, published on April 24, 2023, the team created an entire set to showcase the fictional Munchkinland, on a farm in Ivinghoe, England. Located near the borders of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, it is a civil parish, whose history dates back to the Anglo-Saxon age.

Ivinghoe has some of the most breathtaking natural sceneries, and its streets have some of the finest Tudor architecture. The St Mary's Church and Pitstone Windmill are popular among the popular tourist attractions.

Additionally, as per a Trainline article, published on August 29, 2024, the team also shot a scene of a decorated pink sailing boat at Seven Sisters Country Park, on the south coast of England.

Who is in the cast of the movie?

The major cast of the movie are listed as follows:

Ariana Grande as Glinda

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

Marissa Bode as Nessarose

Ethan Slater as Boq

Jeff Goldblum as Wizard

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Bowen Yang as Pfannee

Bronwyn James as ShenShen

Keala Settle as Miss Coddle

Aaron Teoh Guan Ti as Avaric

Colin Michael Carmichael as Nikidik

Adam James as Glinda's Father

Lukus Alexander as Dancer

Sharon D. Clarke as The Midwife

Grecia De la Paz as Gilligan

Peter Dinklage voicing DR. Dillamond

Andy Nyman as Frexar Thropp

