Who did Bernard Hill play in Game of Thrones? Character explored as acclaimed actor passes away at 79

Bernard Hill, who played the role of Terrence Tymber in Game of Thrones, passed away on May 5, 2024, at the age of 79. The cause of death has not been disclosed but the news was revealed by his agent Lou Coulson while speaking to BBC News.

Hill had many other credits under his name, including Titanic and The Lord of the Rings franchise. Social media platforms have also been flooded with tributes after the news of Hill's demise went viral.

Producer Peter Jackson shared a Facebook post, describing Bernard as "one of the funniest and quickest-witted people" he ever worked with and added:

"His performance as Theoden, King of Rohan, is beloved by millions and stands testament to his brilliance as an actor. But we will remember him as a deeply loyal and loving friend. Our hearts go out to his partner Alison, and son Gabrial during this time…"

Bernard Hill spent most of his childhood in Blackley and although he was employed in construction work in the beginning, he decided to attend a drama school at Manchester Polytechnic. In 1970, he completed his graduation and soon forayed into acting.

Bernard Hill played an important character in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones has undoubtedly been one of the most popular shows of the last decade and a half. While a majority of the characters became famous among the public with every season, one of them was Terrence Tymber, played by Bernard Hill.

Terrence appeared for a brief period in the third season. He was the head of the House Tymber and Lord of Sandkeep. Tymber was portrayed as an intimidating character, and he played an important role while defending Storm's End during Robert's Rebellion.

His fighting skills were also perfect due to which he could easily scare off the Tyrells and he eventually came to be known as Terror Terrence. Apart from Terrence, the rest of the members of the Tymber family include Melvan, Brant, and Theos.

House Tymber was one of those clans that ruled different parts of the Ashlands as lesser kings during the Age of Heroes. They even have a grudge towards the neighbors, House of Heartley of Darkheart Hall. It is that one house outside of the North that has been worshipping the Old Gods of the Forest and never opted to believe the Faith of the Seven.

Game of Thrones aired for seven seasons from 2011 to 2019. The final season received a negative response from critics and fans despite being one of the most-awaited seasons.

Bernard Hill was featured in some of the most popular films and TV shows

The Blackley, Manchester native's career started around 51 years ago with the BBC series, Hard Labour. He remained an important part of BBC for a long time as he was cast in several of their shows such as Great Expectations, Atheism: A Rough History of Disbelief, and From There to Here.

In between his television career, he made his film debut in 1975. He was also seen as Captain Edward J. Smith in James Cameron's Titanic, which turned out to be successful at the box office. With multiple re-releases over the years, the film has accumulated collections of almost $2 billion.

He was also cast as King Theoden in The Lord of the Rings films and later worked as a voice artist in the animated film, ParaNorman. Furthermore, Bernard Hill had some stage plays and a video game under his credits.

Hill is survived by a son named Gabriel alongside fiancée, Alison.

