Who is Etan Patz? Without a Trace movie plot and character explored 

Without a Trace follows the disappearance of the protagonist character Alex Selky, who is based on the real-life incident of Etan Patz. Patz disappeared in Manhattan in 1979 while walking two blocks to a school bus stop and became the first missing child to be advertised on a milk carton.

The movie explores the emotional turmoil faced by Alex’s mother, Susan Selky, as she desperately searches for her missing son. She hounds the police to find her child while dealing with suspicion and intensity from those around her. Detective Al Menetti, a father himself, takes a keen interest in the case.

The movie's cast included Kate Nelligan, who portrayed the character of Susan Selky, Judd Hirsch as Detective Al Menett, David Dukes, who portrayed Graham Selky and Stockard Channing as Jocelyn Norris. The character of Alex Selky, inspired by the real-life Etan Patz, was portrayed by Danny Corkill.

Who was Etan Patz?

Etan Patz was an American boy who captured the nation’s attention due to his mysterious disappearance. On May 25, 1979, when he was just six years old, Etan left his SoHo apartment in Lower Manhattan, New York City, planning to walk two blocks to board his school bus at West Broadway and Prince Street.

During the initial investigation, one of the primary suspects was Jose Ramos, a friend of Etan’s former babysitter. Ramos had been arrested in the 1980s on child molestation charges in Pennsylvania. He confessed to abducting and raping a young boy who matched Etan’s description on the same day as Etan’s disappearance.

The case, however, remained unsolved for decades, until it was reopened in 2010.

How was the case solved?

Decades after the disappearance of Etan Patz, the case was reopened by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. It was determined that Etan Patz had been abducted and murdered on the same day he vanished. In 2012, the FBI excavated the basement of the alleged crime scene near the Patz residence but found no new evidence.

Pedro Hernandez, a former store clerk, worked at a convenience store near the Patz family’s home in the Prince Street neighborhood of New York City. He emerged as a suspect due to his proximity to the area where Etan vanished. Pedro provided two distinct confessions during the investigation.

In the initial investigation, given to the New Jersey Police Precinct, after being questioned for over seven hours by detectives, Hernandez gave an emotional confession. He sobbed and was visibly distressed. The detectives were aware of his religious faith and invoked it as encouragement for him to reveal the truth.

The environment was highly charged, and Hernandez eventually detailed how he strangled Etan. Detectives even placed a missing person poster with Etan’s face before Hernandez during the interrogation. He was charged and indicted in 2012 on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

His trial began in January 2015, but it ended in a mistrial. During the trial, a different version of Hernandez’s confession was played in Manhattan Supreme Court. In this confession, Hernandez appeared calm and composed. He described how he lured Etan into a bodega with the promise of a cold soda and then grabbed him by the neck, choking him to death.

Hernandez claimed he stuffed Etan’s body into a box and dumped it in a nearby alley. Hernandez had an IQ of 70 and a history of mental illness due to which his admissions were initially considered the “false imaginings of a mentally ill man.”

The jury concluded that Hernandez had a psychiatric disorder but hadn’t imagined killing Etan. One juror, Michael Castellon, explained that they believed Hernandez could distinguish right from wrong and fantasy from reality. The retrial concluded in February 2017, with Hernandez being found guilty of murder and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

What was the impact of Etan's disappearance?

The disappearance of Etan Patz played a pivotal role in launching the Missing Children movement. This movement led to new legislation and innovative methods for tracking down missing children.

Several years later, Etan Patz became one of the first children to be featured in the “Photo on a milk carton” campaigns of the early 1980s, which aimed to raise awareness about missing kids.

In recognition of Etan’s case, President Ronald Reagan designated May 25 (the anniversary of Etan’s disappearance) as National Missing Children’s Day in the United States.

Without a Trace was released in North America on February 4, 1981. Stanley R. Jaffe directed the movie. It is available to stream on Prime Video, Plex, Tubi, and Starz.