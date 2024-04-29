Who is Eva Longoria married to? ‘Desperate Housewives’ star set to temporarily relocate to Spain

American actress, producer, director, and businesswoman Eva Longoria is temporarily relocating to Marbella, Spain, from Los Angeles, California, with her husband, Jose Baston, and their son, Santiago.

A source close to the couple confirmed the news to Page Six and added:

“She’ll be spending a ton of time there working for the second half of this year. The source also stated that the shift is not permanent and was meant for quiet family time amidst nature and beauty, away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood."

Eva Longoria and her family will reportedly be staying at a vacation home in Marbella which they purchased in early 2023.

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston got married in 2016

According to Elle, Eva Longoria first met Mexican businessman Jose Antonio “Pepe” Baston Patino, the former President of Latin American media giant Televisa, in early 2013 through a mutual friend.

Initially, they reportedly had “no real connection,” but six months later, they reconnected and began dating soon after. In November 2013, the couple made their first red carpet appearance at the Museo Jumex Opening Dinner and later attended the Cannes Film Festival together in May 2015.

In December of the same year, Eva Longoria and Jose Baston got engaged in Dubai after the latter’s surprise proposal.

In May 2016, the pair tied the knot at Baston’s family home in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, which was attended by the likes of Ricky Martin, Mario Lopez, Melanie Griffith, David Beckham, and his wife Victoria Beckham, who acted not only as one of the bridesmaids but also the wedding designer.

Eva Longoria announced her pregnancy in December 2017 and was blessed with her first child, son Santiago Enrique in June of the following year.

Eva Longoria found her Marbella home after "five years" of extensive search

Along with her son and husband, Eva Longoria will be temporarily moving to Marbella, Spain, where she has a holiday home that she bought last year. The Desperate Housewives actress told Hello! during an interview in January 2024 that the Spanish mansion was her “oasis” and “paradise” and was frequented by her mother, sisters, and their children. She mentioned how both Los Angeles and Marbella were “close to the sea” yet “couldn’t be more different.”

A Spanish citizen, Longoria also mentioned that the property has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a big kitchen with a huge island for everyone to sit and enjoy together, alongside a garden and swimming pool for her five-year-old son to play in. The 49-year-old further added that the well-furnished estate had a giant dressing room fitting her entire wardrobe.

Eva Longoria also explained how she first visited Marbella nearly twenty years ago and since then, has wanted to live there. She also invested “five years” looking for the perfect vacation home for her family to live temporarily, until she found the one in early 2023.

Notably, as per Realtor, the Texas native and her husband’s Beverly Hills mansion has been on the market for over a year, and recently they lowered the price from $22.8 million to $18.9 million. It is a 1.4-acre estate with eight bedrooms, 10 baths, a sauna, a home theater, a gym, a tennis court, a wine room, and other fancy features.