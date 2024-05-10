Who is Gillian Greene? All about Spider-Man director Sam Raimi's wife as couple heads for divorce after 30 years of marriage

Sam Raimi and his wife Gillian Greene are getting separated after being together for around 30 years. The duo tied the knot in 1993 and like Raimi, Greene is also a director who has helmed projects such as Murder of a Cat. Meanwhile, the date of separation is yet to be confirmed.

People Magazine acquired legal documents that disclosed that the pair is getting divorced due to irreconcilable differences. Gillian Greene is seeking spousal support and has requested the court to remove the possibility of any kind of alimony towards the Spider-Man director.

Further details related to the divorce are currently awaited and neither party has shared any comments about this.

Gillian Greene is known for helming several successful films

According to IMDb, Gillian Greene's father Lorne was a well-known actor. She initially developed an interest in acting and appeared in projects such as Bonanza and Battlestar Galactica.

She later shifted her focus towards direction where she gained recognition for her work in the 2014 film Murder of a Cat.

The film was also shown at the Tribeca Film Festival. It had a lineup of the most talented actors from the entertainment industry such as J.K. Simmons and many others.

In an interview with Screen Comment in 2014, Gillian recalled that she was attracted to the script because it had intelligent comedy. She also revealed that she let the writers Christian Magalhaes and Robert Snow do anything that they would like to bring out the best result.

Gillian Greene stated that despite having a limited budget, she managed to complete the filming without any trouble. She even addressed the time when she was shooting the film and said:

"We only did a few takes and had to move on but sometimes we got the best stuff that way. These happy accidents are brought about by a certain pressure that causes everyone to bring their "A" game."

Apart from Murder of a Cat, Gillian Greene also directed a short film titled Fanboy. Amazon Prime Video was involved in the distribution of the film.

Sam Raimi's upcoming project will be released on Netflix

While Sam Raimi's divorce from Gillian Greene is currently on top of the headlines, he is preparing to bring his next film to the audience. It is a horror thriller, titled Don't Move, and a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Netflix obtained the release rights for the film last month and it will be available for all subscribers, except the ones residing in Poland and the Commonwealth of Independent States, as per Variety. Apart from Raimi, Zainab Azizi and Alex Lebovici would also serve as producers.

The basic premise would focus on a serial killer and a woman, and the latter is injected with a paralytic agent due to which she is forced to save herself before her nervous system stops working.

Furthermore, Sam responded to the reports of his involvement with Spider-Man 4 while speaking to CBR last month, saying that he had not heard about the same. He added:

"I did read that, but I'm not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don't know that they're going to go back to me, and say, 'Well, folks, we can also tell that story!"

Raimi ended by saying that he loves all the new films based on Spider-Man and praised Tobey Maguire's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

