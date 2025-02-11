Who are Jesse Garcia & Will Yun Lee? All about the latest cast additions to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey 

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, The Odyssey, is an adaptation of Homer's epic poem from the 8th century BCE. Known for Oscar-winning films like Inception (2011), Dunkirk (2018), and Oppenheimer (2024), Nolan is directing this mythic epic action film using the latest IMAX technology. Universal Pictures announced the project on December 24, 2024, with a global IMAX release set for July 17, 2026.

As reported by Deadline on February 10, 2025, American actor Jesse Garcia and Korean American actor and martial artist Yun Lee, are set to join the cast of The Odyssey. Their roles in the movie are still undeclared. However, other major actors cast in the movie include Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.

Who are the actors Jesse Garcia and Yun Lee joining the cast of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Jesse Garcia

Trending

Jesse Garcia is an American actor who is best known for his role as Carlos in the 2006 independent drama movie Quinceañera. Garcia is also recognized for playing the role of businessman Richard Montañez, in his 2023 biopic titled Flamin' Hot, for which he won the Imagen Awards.

Born on December 14, 1982, Jesse Garcia grew up in the town of Hanna, Wyoming. It was in 2009, when he got a small role as Ray, in the thriller Locker 13. He got a cameo role as Carrier Bridge Tech in MCU's Avengers in 2012.

Garcia has played numerous roles in movies and television series. Some of his best screen credits include The Shield (2002), Sons of Anarchy (2008), Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008), Narcos: Mexico (2018), and Chicago P.D. (2018).

Garcia recently played the role of Tarantula in Netflix's 2023 action thriller The Mother, starring beside Jennifer Lopez. Jesse Garcia will appear in Disney's upcoming family road comedy Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road, set to be released on March 28, 2025.

Yun Lee

Will Yun Lee is a Korean American actor, who is best known for playing the role of Jae Kim, in the NBC science fiction series Bionic Women (2007). Lee also shared a persistent role in police procedural drama Hawaii Five-O (2010).

Born on March 22, 1971, Lee grew up in Arlington County, Virginia, to Korean parents. His father, SooWoonh Lee, was a Taekwondo grandmaster, inspiring him to practice martial arts from a young age.

Lee first started taking small roles appearing in Die Another Day (2002), Torque (2004), Thief (2006), Fallen (2006), and The King of Fighters (2009). Yun Lee played the comic supervillain Kirigi in Elektra (2005) and Harada in The Wolverine (2013).

Some of Lee's best-known works include San Andreas (2015), Falling Water (2016), Altered Carbon (2018), Rampage (2018), and The Good Doctor (2017).

Who are the other selected cast for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

As per a Deadline article, published on February 10, 2025, Matt Damon was the first primary cast to be selected for The Odyssey in October 2024. Later in the month, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland was taken into the cast.

It was in early November 2024, when Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, were selected as co-stars for The Odyssey. Later the same month, English actor Robert Pattinson came to the news headlines, of potentially being selected in the cast.

American filmmaker Benny Safdie, and South African Actress and film producer Charlie Theron, were added to the team, at the end of the same month. It was in January 2025, when Jon Bernthal, best known for playing The Punisher, was added to the team. Later the same month, other actors were selected including Elliott Page, Himesh Patel, Samantha Morton, and Bill Irwin.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is set to hit the theatres on July 17, 2026. Follow us for more news and updates on the latest developments in the epic film.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback