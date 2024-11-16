Who is Kate Scott? Everything you need to know about the sports commentator

Kate Scott is an American sports presenter, who served as the main host in the fight between Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson that took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, November 15. The 43-year-old presenter, who was formerly known as Kate Abdo, has been the lead presenter for CBS Sports, covering football since 2020.

Kate Scott also serves as the host for the UEFA Champions League, often joined by Thierry Henry, Micah Richards, and Jamie Carragher.

Hailing from Manchester, United Kingdom, she has been a lifelong fan of Manchester United. In September 2024, Kate Scott got married to former boxing professional and coaching trainer Malik Scott.

Who joined Kate Scott on the broadcast of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing fight?

Major eyes were pointed at Netflix's Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson match as the AT&T Stadium was crowded with fans. This was especially because Mike Tyson, the 58-year-old boxing legend made a return to the ring for the first time since 2005.

Kate Scott served as the main host of the event while she was joined by boxing professional Andre Ward as the lead booth analyst.

Former opponent of Tyson and world champion Roy Jones Jr served as the ringside analyst, accompanied by Rosie Perez. Joined by Mauro Ranallo, they served as the commentators throughout the match.

Big Mo made the ring announcements, while Sibley Scoles and Ariel Helwani live-reported from the venue. Amir Tysn served as the preliminary card reporter, joined by Sean Wheelock as the rules and scoring expert.

Kate Scott apologized as Netflix faced technical issues with the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson match

A technical glitch from Netflix caused live streaming difficulties in between the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson match, which was detested by the raving fans. The incident happened during the opening fight between Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes, right when Scott was introducing renowned boxers Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis to the audience.

Both of the boxers had been Ring Opponents with Mike Tyson back in the day, and right when the panel was discussing their opinions on the match, they experienced significant sound glitches.

As reported by a Sports Bible article, published on November 16, 2024, Holyfield was unable to listen to Kate Scott's questions and continuously had to take the help of Lewis.

Kate Scott went to make an apology on behalf of Netflix. She said:2

"Evander, I apologise, I'm so sorry about the sound. Lennox, thank you for helping us out with the interview," Scott said on the punditry desk.

"Good to see you tonight. Good to see both of you champions with us tonight."

Additionally, further mistakes were made when Scott's microphone was still on during her conversation with the production gallery. She could be heard saying:

"Where are we guys?" she was heard asking the production team.

In a conversation with Sky Sports, published on November 5, 2025, Lennox Lewis backs up Tyson, appreciating his decision to fight at this age. He said:

"It's hard to box when you're that old, moving around the ring, throwing punches, getting punches thrown at you, but I think he can handle it," Lewis said.

In addition to such mistakes, fans were also disappointed on Netflix for the streaming quality and buffering experienced throughout the match.

The entire event of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing fight, spanning over five hours, is available for streaming on Netflix.

