Who is Leela Owen? All about the actress playing Analeese in Back in Action

Netflix's Back in Action introduces another new talent, actress Leela Owen. The latest espionage action thriller stars seasoned actors Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in the lead roles as two former secret agents who left behind their spy lives to get married and raise a family.

However, their past comes back to haunt them, dragging the couple back into their old life while they try to keep their past a secret, especially from their two kids.

Leela Owen joins the cast of Back in Action in a supporting role as Annalise. She is best friends with Alice, the daughter of Diaz and Foxx's characters. Owen is an American actor who began her acting career in 2017 with Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Everything we know about Back in Action actor Leela Owen

Born on June 30, 2003, Leela Owen has also been featured in DC productions. She appeared in three episodes of the first two seasons of Doom Patrol, which was canceled in 2023.

In an interview with Canvas Rebel, published on January 25, 2024, she explained why she entered the world of acting:

"Being on set gave me a new sense of purpose I had never felt. Especially watching the actors and just knowing right then and there that was what I wanted to do."

Discussing the most rewarding part of being an actor, Leela Owen told Canvas Rebel:

"I think the most rewarding aspect of being an actress for me has been how empathetic it has made me. When you act, you are removing your mind from your body and putting in the mind of someone totally new (whoever you’re playing)."

She continued:

"I make myself get in the head and feeling of whoever I am playing and because this is my job I do it a lot. Over the years it has made me so much more aware of how people perceive every situation different and have different thoughts about everything even if the same exact thing is happening to two different people."

Among Owen's other works is a role in It's Christmas Again, released in November 2022, where she appeared alongside Lawson Touliatos as Abbey Walker, the girlfriend of Touliatos' character, Jake Young.

Owen recently starred in a guest role on the Disney+ anthology series Just Beyond and played the lead role in the short film Bear Creek. She has also been featured in several MattyBraps music videos, including Crush on You and Story of Our Lives.

What do we know about Back in Action?

Directed by Seth Gordon and co-written by Gordon and Brendan O'Brien, Back in Action follows the story of a suburban couple, played by Diaz and Foxx, who must confront their past as spies when their family is put in danger.

The cast list is as follows:

Jamie Foxx as Matt

Cameron Diaz as Emily

McKenna Roberts as Alice

Rylan Jackson as Leo

Kyle Chandler as Chuck

Glenn Close as Ginny Curtis

Jamie Demetriou as Nigel

Andrew Scott as Baron

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Wendy

Robert Besta as Balthazar Gor

Bashir Salahuddin as Coach Chris

Tom Brittney as Dylan

Although the Netflix movie was originally scheduled for release on November 15, 2024, the date was pushed back, and it premiered on January 17, 2025.

Catch budding new actor Leela Owen as Analeese on Netflix's latest action thriller.

