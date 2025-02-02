Who is Lewis Pullman? Everything to know about the actor reportedly dating Kaia Gerber

Lewis Pullman, an American actor known for his roles in both independent films and major blockbusters, has recently made headlines for his rumored relationship with model and actress Kaia Gerber. The speculation comes after sightings of the two together, following Gerber’s reported split from actor Austin Butler, revealed by a report by US Weekly.

While neither Pullman nor Gerber have publicly addressed the rumors, their recent public appearances have sparked curiosity about the actor and his rising career.

Pullman, the son of acclaimed actor Bill Pullman, has steadily built his reputation in Hollywood with standout performances in Top Gun: Maverick, Bad Times at the El Royale, and the upcoming Thunderbolts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As interest in his personal life grows, many are eager to learn more about the actor, his career trajectory, and the details surrounding his possible romance with Gerber.

Exploring in detail who is Lewis Pullman

Lewis Pullman - Source: Getty

Lewis Pullman was born into a creative family, with his father, Bill Pullman, being a celebrated actor, and his mother, Tamara Hurwitz, a professional dancer. Raised in a household that valued the arts, Pullman initially pursued music and is an accomplished drummer for the indie band Atta Boy.

However, his passion for acting led him to Hollywood, where he quickly gained recognition for his versatility and screen presence.

He began his acting career with roles in short films before landing his breakout performance in The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017), in which he starred alongside his father. This marked the beginning of a string of successful projects, including The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018), Bad Times at the El Royale (2018), and Catch-22 (2019), where he played Major Major Major Major.

Lewis Pullman's Hollywood career details explored

Lewis Pullman gained widespread recognition with his role as Lt. Robert Bob Floyd in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The success of the movie introduced him to a global audience and solidified his status as a promising talent in Hollywood.

Since then, he has continued to take on diverse projects, including his starring role in Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry (2023), which earned him critical acclaim. His recent projects include the horror film Salem’s Lot (2024), the crime thriller Skincare, and his upcoming role as Robert Reynolds, also known as Sentry, in Marvel’s Thunderbolts (2025).

Lewis Pullman's relationship rumors with Kaia Gerber explored

The rumors of a romance between Lewis Pullman and Kaia Gerber first emerged in January 2024, when the two were reportedly seen together at Ye Rustic Inn in Los Feliz, as reported by DeuxMoi. Shortly after, speculation grew when Pullman allegedly attended the opening night party for Gerber’s play, Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, on January 25.

The timing of these sightings coincided with reports that Gerber and actor Austin Butler had officially ended their relationship, although rumors of their breakup had been circulating for months. Before these public sightings, Cosmopolitan reported that Gerber and Butler were last seen together in October 2023 at a Gracie Abrams concert, leading to speculation that their split had occurred much earlier.

While neither Pullman nor Gerber have publicly confirmed their relationship, their increasing number of appearances together has fueled speculation among fans.

For the unversed, Kaia Gerber was previously dating Dune: Prophecy actor Austin Butler.

