Who is Matt Damon playing in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey? Character explained

It looks like director Christopher Nolan is back at it again, as his next film, The Odyssey, has begun rolling cameras. Taking to their social media, Universal Pictures shared the first look at the film on February 17, 2025, and it looks like actor Matt Damon will be taking on the role of Odysseus in the upcoming film. Prior, Damon's co-star Tom Holland was rumored to be in the role, but this disproves it.

The Odyssey will be the third collaboration between Nolan and Damon, following the release of Interstellar and 2023's mega hit Oppenheimer. This will be Damon's first time starring as a lead in a Nolan film. However, the role of Odysseus is a huge one, as the actor will be portraying the Greek hero who was featured in Homer's iconic poem.

Exploring Matt Damon's role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Homer's Greek epic poem Odyssey is one of the most well distinguished and recognizable pieces of literature of all time. Often considered one of the most important stories ever, it became the foundation for Greek literature, with Homer himself becoming one of the most influential and revered authors in history.

The Odyssey's story follows the tale of Odysseus, a Greek hero and the king of Ithaca, who is traveling back home from the Trojan War. While the poem only covers the final six weeks of the journey, through the course of the story it is revealed that he has been trying to get back home for almost 10 years at this point.

The poem also features many iconic Greek mythological creatures like the Cyclops and Sirens, and the Greek god Poseidon plays a role in the journey as well. The synopsis for The Odyssey as per Britannica reads as:

"The poem is the story of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, who wanders for 10 years (although the action of the poem covers only the final six weeks) trying to get home after the Trojan War."

It continues,

"On his return, he is recognized only by his faithful dog and a nurse. With the help of his son, Telemachus, Odysseus destroys the insistent suitors of his faithful wife, Penelope, and several of her maids who had fraternized with the suitors and reestablishes himself in his kingdom."

When does The Odyssey release in theatres?

The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, is set to release in theaters on July 17, 2026. The director will be back utilizing IMAX technology for this film as well and it will be his first feature following his Academy Award win for Oppenheimer. In their initial announcement online, Universal Pictures had revealed:

"Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

Alongside Matt Damon, the film will also feature a star cast of actors such as Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth, and more. As of now, it is unclear what characters these actors will be playing. However, fans can definitely expect more details in the coming months.

