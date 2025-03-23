Who is Nazmiye Oral? Meet the actress playing Chava in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera hit theaters on January 10, 2025, picking up right where the first film left off, only this time, the stakes are even higher. Gerard Butler returns as Nick O’Brien, who appears to have left his law enforcement career behind, stepping straight into the criminal world.

Ad

The heist quickly spirals out of control as betrayal, mafia threats, and a violent ambush from ex-crew members get in the way. One key figure in the middle of it all is Chava, played by Nazmiye Oral. She is an established actress who plays the vault manager’s wife and acts as the crew’s inside connection, giving them vital access.

Everything you need to know about Nazmiye Oral from Chava in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Nazmiye Oral plays Chava in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, bringing a sharp edge to the role. Born in 1969 in Hengelo in the Netherlands, she moved to a small village in Turkey at the age of six to live with her grandparents. She stayed there until she turned ten.

After returning to the Netherlands, Oral initially studied fashion in Arnhem before shifting her focus to acting and writing. Her early career involved working with Dutch Muslim Broadcasting, where she conducted interviews with figures like Theo van Gogh and Pim Fortuyn.

Ad

Through the late 1990s and early 2000s, her acting career steadily grew as she took on roles in Dutch television and film. She hit a major milestone in 2016, winning the Golden Calf for Best Acting in a Television Drama. She earned the award for her performance in One Night Stand, where she portrayed a mother struggling with her son's choices.

Beyond acting, Oral is also an accomplished writer. From 2003 to 2012, she wrote columns for De Volkskrant and later spent a year writing weekly pieces for De Gelderlander. In 2001, she published her novel Zehra, which was nominated for the E. du Perron Prize.

Ad

Ad

One of her most recognized roles came in the third season of Undercover, where she played a mafia boss. To prepare, she took voice coaching to perfect her Flemish accent. Now, in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, she takes on the role of Chava, the vault manager's wife, who becomes an essential piece of the heist.

What is Den of Thieves 2: Pantera about?

Ad

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera opens with Nick O'Brien at his lowest point. He has lost his marriage, has no relationship with his kids, and feels disconnected from the law. Instead of trying to fix things, Nick tracks down Donnie Wilson, who is now part of a highly organized European crew called the Panthers. Donnie is working with them to pull off a major heist.

Their target is the World Diamond Center in Nice, where they plan to steal a rare pink diamond owned by the Sicilian Mafia. Nick convinces the Panthers he wants in and becomes part of the team. What no one knows is Nick is still working with French authorities behind the scenes.

Ad

The Panthers carefully plan the heist. Donnie uses his charm and skills to infiltrate the bank. Chava, the vault manager’s wife, secretly helps the crew from the inside. They dodge cameras, crack safes, and get their hands on the diamond and the cash. Just when it looks like the plan worked, things spiral out of control. Nick tips off the French task force, who swoop in and arrest the crew.

Ad

But before all that, Donnie and Nick are kidnapped by the Sicilian Mafia, who demand the return of the diamond. Donnie hands it over, and the Mafia lets them live. Later, former Panthers Marko and Vuk ambush the crew with their own gang, hoping to steal the score. The Mafia steps in again and wipes out Marko’s men.

In the final moments of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Nick’s betrayal becomes clear. He helped the authorities catch the Panthers. But guilt eats at him. Donnie ends up in prison but is rescued in a bold ambush by the Mafia. The film closes with Donnie free and Nick left wondering if they will face off again.

Ad

Watch Den of Thieves 2: Pantera on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback