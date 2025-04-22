Who is Philip Winchester? Meet the actor who plays Sheriff Dan Brigman in Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon is a romantic western television series created by April Blair based on an eponymous series of books written by Jodi Thomas. The first season comprises 10 episodes, which have been released together on Netflix on April 17, 2025.

Ad

The cowboy drama takes place in Texas Hill Country, where three ranching families are feuding over the control of Ransom Canyon region while their way of life is threatened by outside forces. Staten Kirkland, a stoic rancher dealing with heartbreak, is at the center of the narrative.

Among the various characters involved is Sheriff Dan Brigman, played by Philip Winchester, an officer at the Ransom Canyon. The actor is also known for his performances in Strike Back, The Patriot, and more.

Ad

Trending

Dan Brigman is the father of the local high school cheerleader Lauren, and does not approve of her romantic choices. The Sheriff is faced with the challenge of looking after his daughter who wishes to leave home, and an alcoholic wife who abandons her family, all the while trying to solve the hit-and-run case of Staten’s son.

All about Ransom Canyon actor Philip Winchester

Philip Winchester at the 58th Monte Carlo TV Festival: Day 3 (Image via Getty)

Philip Winchester was born in Montana, on March 24, 1981. His debut role came at the age of 14 when he was cast as a militia man in the 1998 Steven Seagal film The Patriot.

Ad

Finishing high school, he went on to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, where he starred in productions of The Crucible, and Blood Wedding. After his return to the United States, he worked in a few independent films before getting his big break in 2004 sci-fi adventure film Thunderbirds. It was followed by the 2006 film Flyboys, where he starred alongside James Franco.

Winchester then returned to theater and performed in King Lear opposite Ian McKellen in 2008. The same year, he was cast as the leading star of NBC show Crusoe, based on the work of Daniel Defoe. Winchester quickly became a known face on television, appearing in projects such as Maneater (2009), Alice (2009), Fringe (2008-2013), Camelot (2011), and Strike Back (2011).

Ad

Other cast members of Ransom Canyon

Ad

The cast of Ransom Canyon is led by Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland, a wealthy ranch owner struggling with the recent demise of his wife and son, while harbouring feelings for Quinn O'Grady, played by Minka Kelly. Duhamel has worked in the Transformers films, as well as Safe Haven, Shotgun Wedding, Life as We Know It, and New Year's Eve, among others.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s character O’Grady is the best friend of Staten's late wife and runs the local dancehall in Ransom Canyon. She has feelings for him, but is also pursued by his brother-in-law, Davis Collins. The previous works of Kelly include Friday Night Lights, The Butler, Just Go With It, and many more.

Ad

Ransom Canyon boasts a large ensemble supporting cast, some of whom are listed as follows.

Eoin Macken (Merlin, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter) as Davis Collins

Andrew Liner (Vampire Academy, Grown-ish) as Reid Collins

James Brolin (Capricorn One, Westworld) as Cap

Marianly Tejada (One of Us Is Lying, The Purge) as Ellie Estevez

Jack Schumacher (Top Gun: Maverick, Chicago PD) as Yancy Grey

Garrett Wareing as (Boychoir, God is A Bullet) Lucas Russell

Lizzy Greene (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, A Million Little Things) as Lauren Brigman

Ad

Check in for more updates on the latest shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE