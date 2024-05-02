Who plays Clumsy in Smurfs: The Lost Village? Everything to know about the voice behind the character

The film Smurfs: The Lost Village was released in theaters on April 7, 2017, and one of the film's most memorable characters was Clumsy Smurf. He is known for his cheerful personality and awkward movements. Jack McBrayer has voiced the character of Clumsy Smurf in Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Fans have praised McBrayer's portrayal of Clumsy and for picking up the essence of the adored blue Smurf with his delivery and comedic timing. The actor has been working on several projects in 2024 and has been a part of multiple other films and shows over the years.

He is the host of the children's program Hello, Jack! as well as The Kindness Show. He was most recently a part of the film Unfrosted as well as the new HGTV series Zillow Gone Wild. McBrayer also attended the 2023 Emmy Awards with actor Alexander Skarsgård as his date.

Jack McBrayer is the voice actor for Clumsy Smurf in Smurfs: The Lost Village

Jack McBrayer has voiced Clumsy Smurf in Smurfs: The Lost Village and is popular for his ability to adapt to different roles in live-action and animated films. As Clumsy, McBrayer embodies the blue Smurf with his expressive voice, bringing a special blend of warmth, humor, and innocence to the character.

McBrayer's voice acting in animated films is equally remarkable. However, his performance as the Clumsy Smurf in Smurfs: The Lost Village is particularly noteworthy as it showcases his vocal abilities.

He told Romper about the franchise as he called the Smurfs "iconic."

"The Smurfs are iconic. I grew up watching them," the actor said.

He took over the role of Clumsy Smurf from the late Anton Yelchin, who passed away in 2016, and this presented some difficulties for Jack. However, Jack McBrayer's portrayal of Clumsy in Smurfs: The Lost Village is endearing and remarkable. It received positive reviews from both reviewers and viewers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McBrayer pointed out that the 2017 film was different from the others as it was "fully animated" and not live-action.

"So, this really does harken back to the old Saturday morning cartoons, back in the '80s. I think you catch a lot of that spirit with this particular movie," he added.

More about Jack McBrayer who was part of Smurfs: The Lost Village

The actor Jack McBrayer was born in Macon, Georgia, on May 27, 1973.

He worked on his improvisational comedy skills at The Second City and IO Theater, while he studied theater administration at the University of Evansville. He gained national recognition for his comedic performances on Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

This helped him get his role as the NBC page, Kenneth Parcell on 30 Rock, which is McBrayer's most notable role.

He also got a Primetime Emmy Award Nomination for his role as Kenneth, an innocent and jolly page who comes from a background of poverty in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

His voice work in animated films like Wreck-It Ralph and television shows like Wander Over Yonder has also been praised.

Netflix offers Smurfs: The Lost Village for streaming. In addition, the film can be rented or bought on YouTube, Google Play Movies, Apple TV, and other digital stores. Fans can buy physical copies of the DVD or Blu-ray from online stores like Amazon.