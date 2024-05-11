Who is Samantha Lorraine? All you need to know about the new Dora the Explorer actress

The new Dora The Explorer movie directed by Alberto Belli, for Nickelodeon and Paramount+ is going to star Samantha Lorraine, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The movie, currently titled, Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, is about Dora, who embarks on a new adventure with her cousin Diego and her new friends.

They trek through the dangerous Amazonian jungle and look for the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado. Dora and her team have to find it first before the enemy gets a hold of it.

Samantha Lorraine is an American actress, who has featured in movies and shows including You Are Not So Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023), The Love Advisor (2023), and The Kid Who Hit Homers (2021).

Samantha started her career with the TV show Kid Stew (2018-present ), after which she became a prominent face in the industry.

Everything you need to know about Samantha Lorraine

Samantha Lorraine

The 16-year-old American actress Samanta Lorraine is known for her diverse roles in movies and shows such as The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020), You Are Not So Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023), and Kid Stew (2018-present). She was born in Los Angeles, California on May 11, 2007.

Her parents Mat Lorraine and Candy Lorraine always helped her and encouraged her to hone her acting skills, from a very young age. They have been very supportive, including her younger brother Dan. Her parents deserve much of the credit for helping her become the actress she is today.

Samantha Lorraine played the role of Hope Bennett in The Walking Dead: World Beyond(2020). She had a passion for performing since she was very young. Her first major hit was a cameo in Kid Stew.

In the movie You Are Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, she played the character of Lydia.

More about the new Dora the Explorer movie

Dora the Explorer was a long-running and animated series for children, created by Chris Gifford, Eric Weiner, and Valerie Walsh. It was first streamed on Nickelodeon, back in the year 2000.

In this series, Dora is a seven-year-old girl, who would go on adventures, with her friends Boots and carry her bag pack along, in which she had a lot of extraordinary things.

The synopsis of the series reads as follows—

"Dora the Explorer features the adventures of young Dora, her monkey Boots, Backpack and other animated friends. In each episode, viewers join Dora on an adventure in an animated world set inside a computer. The titular character seeks viewers' help in solving a puzzle or mystery she faces in each episode."

The upcoming movie, Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado is the sequel to the movie Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019), in which the character of Dora was played by Isabel Merced. This new movie will however feature a completely different cast and will be directed by Alberto Belli.

Get ready to watch Samantha Lorraine as Dora, as she goes on new adventures in the upcoming Dora the Explorer movie directed by Alberto Belli, for Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

