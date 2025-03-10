Who did Simon Fisher-Becker play in Harry Potter? Tributes pour in as veteran actor passes away at 63

Simon Fisher-Becker, 63, passed away from unknown causes on March 9, 2025. With a successful career that included several stage productions and other notable projects, the actor is mostly remembered for portraying The Fat Friar in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Ad

The heartbreaking news of Simon’s passing was first shared through his official Facebook page. Fisher-Becker’s husband Tony wrote in the statement that the artist died during the afternoon hours and continued:

“I’ll be keeping this account open for a while. I’m not sure at this point if I’ll be posting again. Thank you.”

Ad

Trending

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Retail company Big Finish Productions also paid tribute to Simon on the same platform, recalling his flawless work on Doctor Who. Among the general public, Simon Fisher-Becker’s close friends also praised his achievements alongside his real-life personality.

Simon Fisher-Becker’s bio on his self-titled official website stated that he was an expert in comedy and outside the acting industry, he operated a YouTube channel, frequently sharing vlogs. He even collaborated for projects such as the comedy short Reduced to Clear, with Rocking Horse Media.

Ad

He additionally appeared alongside Joseph McGrail-Bateup as the co-host of The No-Name Trivia Show for the last five years. Fisher-Becker also became famous for playing Tony Fazackerley in the BBC series, Puppy Love.

Although Fisher-Becker did not portray any major roles on television throughout his career, he still became well-known for making minor appearances on shows such as Doctors, Afterlife, and Getting On. Meanwhile, the comments section of Tony’s Facebook post was also flooded with tributes from the general public.

Ad

Online tributes (Image via Facebook/Simon Fisher-Becker)

Online tributes (Image via Facebook/Simon Fisher-Becker)

Simon Fisher-Becker in Harry Potter: Character and other details explained

While the London, England native appeared in the first entry of the Harry Potter franchise, Simon Fisher-Becker did not return in the other seven installments. Notably, The Fat Friar was also a student of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Ad

Friar was mentored in the magical arts by Helga Hufflepuff. The wizard also became addicted to food and drink due to his large appearance and was later executed after the church became suspicious of his power to save people from pox by poking them with a stick.

However, The Fat Friar continued to exist as a ghost at the Hogwarts Castle and also gave a welcome to the new students of the magic school helping them in their time of need. He assisted in planning the 493rd death day party of Sir Nicholas and he opted to celebrate the occasion for Erling at the same time. He was also spotted enjoying the party and dancing at the Death Day celebration.

Ad

Ad

Furthermore, Friar was approached by Penny Haywood and Jacob’s sibling so that they could know something about Duncan Ashe and the Marauder’s Map. He was also met by Jacob’s sibling alongside Merula Snyde to know if he saw Peeves. However, Friar fails to reveal much about Peeves despite getting ready to help.

Furthermore, Fat Friar was spotted haunting the tetraptych of himself in the first-floor corridor. Although he was present in the Hogwarts castle during the invasion of the Death Eaters, it remains unknown if he offered any help. Friar had a pearly-white and transparent look with short brown hair.

Ad

Ad

Simon had many other films in his credits, including Sweet Thing, Beg!, and Coveted Desires. Simon’s husband is his only survivor and further updates on his funeral are currently awaited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback