Who did Susan Backlinie play in Jaws? Actress and stuntwoman passes away at 77

Well-known actress Susan Backlinie, aged 77, unexpectedly passed away on May 11, 2024. Susan's agent, Matthew Templeton, revealed to The Daily Jaws that she was at her residence in Ventura, California. Sean Clark, owner of Convention All Stars, also stated that she suffered a heart attack, leading to her sudden demise.

While she had several credits to her name, she gained recognition for a minor role she portrayed in Steven Spielberg's Jaws. She appeared as Chrissie Watkins at the beginning of the film, who is killed by a shark.

Expand Tweet

Netizens also took to various social media platforms to express their grief over Susan Backlinie's death. People specifically recalled her scene from Jaws alongside her performances in other projects when she was active in the entertainment industry.

Notably, Susan became an expert in swimming at a very young age and even emerged as a state swimming champion during her time at Forest Hill High School. She obtained her degree in 1964 and was employed at various other places, such as Weeki Wachee Springs and Ivan Tors Studios.

Susan Backlinie's appearance in Jaws made her popular face among public: Character and other details explored

While the Miami, Florida native was featured briefly in Jaws, her role and scene remained memorable for fans of the film worldwide. Chrissie Watkins was on vacation on the island of Amity in the summer of 1974 when she was killed in the film.

The scene depicts a shark grabbing Chrissie's legs and trying to pull her inside. While she attempts to save herself, she is eaten by the shark, and her remains are later found on the shore by Deputy Leonard Hendriks. Matt Hooper also confirms, after an examination, that a shark attacked her.

According to The Daily Jaws, the sequence where Chrissie is pulled inside was made by attaching Susan Backlinie to a line that was anchored below the ocean. However, she was not informed of when she would be dragged into the water, allowing her natural reaction to be captured on camera.

Director Steven Spielberg also recalled the moment while speaking in the documentary Jaws: The Inside Story. He described how Backlinie was "tugged left and right by 10 men on one rope and 10 men on the other back to the shore." Spielberg disclosed the reason for choosing Susan for the scene in the book, Spielberg: The First Ten Years, where he stated:

"I didn't want an actor to do it. I wanted a stuntperson because I needed somebody who was great in the water, who knew water ballet and knew how to endure what I imagined was going to be a whole lot of violent shaking."

The thriller film became one of the most profitable films of 1975, grossing over $400 million. Although it led to a few sequels, they did not turn out to be as successful as expected.

Susan Backlinie had a brief career in the film industry

Jaws marked a successful debut for Susan Backlinie in the acting world, opening doors to more roles. She portrayed minor roles in a few TV shows, including The Quest, Quark, Catalina C-Lab, and The Fall Guy.

Four years after Jaws, she reunited with Steven Spielberg in the war comedy, 1941. The premise focused on the aftermath of the Pearl Harbor attack, and although it did not impress critics compared to the rest of Spielberg's films, it is still considered one of his best works.

Backlinie appeared in a few more films such as The Great Muppet Caper and The Villain. She stepped down from acting and stunt performances in 1982. She is survived by her husband, Harvey Swindall, as reported by Variety.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback