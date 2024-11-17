The Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul face-off was a much-anticipated fight that finally aired on Friday, November 15, 2024. Netflix covered the entire event on its streaming platform, which took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Former world boxer champion, 58-year-old Mike Tyson fought the 27-year-old YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. After 8 rounds, Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson in the ring with a unanimous decision, with a score of (80-72, 79-73 x2). This was billed as the biggest boxing match of 2024, witnessed by a total of 70,000 audiences in the stadium, along with Netflix subscribers worldwide.

As per a Forbes article, published on November 16, 2024, Mike Tyson is expected to receive a total of $ 20 million, while Jake Paul will receive $ 40 million after winning the match. The audience observed the effect of Mike's age on the match, which slowed down his footwork. Both the opponents showed mutual respect, at the end of the match.

Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul one day before the event

On Thursday, November 14, 2024, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson went to the Toyota Music Factory, in Irving, Texas for a weigh-in. Mike Tyson weighed 228.4 pounds whereas Jake Paul weighed 227 pounds.

The Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul feud had one of the largest trending campaigns on social media, with fans choosing their sides. Right after Mike stepped off the scale, he approached Jake and was unhappy about his opponent groveling towards him. Mike immediately threw a hard slap on Jake's face, which shocked the audience completely.

The two were immediately separated by security, realizing the gravity of the situation. Jake seemed not shocked by the sudden slap and blew a kiss at Tyson. He mocked Tyson, saying he didn't feel the slap, and called him an angry little elf.

As per a New York Post article, published on November 14, 2024, Tyson revealed that Jake Paul had stepped on his feet on purpose.

“I was in my socks and he had on shoes,”“He stepped on my toe because he is a f–king a–hole. I wanted to think it happened by accident. But now I think it may have happened on purpose."

"I was in a lot of pain. I had to reciprocate.,”Tyson said.

One of Tyson's representatives said,

“Jake has been poking the bear the whole time. Mike slapped the s–t out of him.”

In a total of eight rounds, Tyson threw 18 punches in total, while Paul towered over landing 78 punches.

Reaction after the Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul face-off

While fans cheered Jake Paul's historic win, a majority of people appreciated Mike Tyson, for keeping up with eight rounds of two-minute matches, at the age of 58.

An Indy 100 article, published on November 16, 2024, reflecting on the Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul post-match reactions. Mike expressed his thoughts after the match saying,

"I didn't prove nothing to anybody, only to myself," Tyson said post-match. "I'm not one of those guys that look to please the world. I'm just happy with what I can do."

While Paul showed his respect to the boxing legend, dropping his gloves and bowing to him. Reflecting on the match, Paul said,

"He's a legend," Paul said of Tyson after his win. "He's the greatest to ever do it. He's the goat. I look up to him. I'm inspired by him, and we wouldn't be here without him. He's an icon. He's the toughest man on the planet."

Eminent journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan, in an X post, backed up Tyson's efforts, and dedication to the sport. He wrote,

"Prime @MikeTyson would have destroyed @jakepaul in 90 seconds. A 58yr-old Tyson went 8 rounds against a much fitter and very capable boxer half his age. Mock him all you like, but Mike’s got the heart of a lion, b*lls of steel, and will always be an absolute legend."

Meanwhile, professional boxer Terrence Crawford critiqued Tyson's performance. He called out his fans for giving Tyson too much credit.

What are your thoughts on the Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul boxing match? Follow us for updates on the best sports documentaries on Netflix.

