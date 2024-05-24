Why Disturbia is topping the charts on Netflix 17 years after its release, explained

Disturbia, a neo-noir psychological thriller written by Christopher Landon and Carl Ellsworth and directed by D. J. Caruso is currently ranking on Netflix. As of writing this piece, the one-hour forty-five-minute film ranks at number 8 worldwide.

The movie stars Shia LaBeouf as Kale Brecht, a teenager with heavy emotional baggage. His baggage is a result of losing his father at a young age. What makes matters worse is the fact that he witnessed his father dying in front of his eyes after the two were involved in a road accident.

The visuals of his father's death left a lasting impact on his mind and affected everyday aspects of his life. So, when Brecht was met with complaints from his Spanish teacher regarding his studies, he did not hesitate to land a blow when the latter mentioned his father.

However, Disturbia is a story about a stalker keeping tabs on a murderer across the street. Sound familiar? This is because the same trope has been used in several Hollywood projects in the past.

It is also one of the most attention-grabbing narrative tactics in showbiz. Consider films such as Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window on which it is loosely based or others such as The Voyeurs and Super 8, it is no surprise that the film is a massive hit on Netflix.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

What is Disturbia about?

The hit Netflix movie chronicles Shia LaBeouf's Kale Brecht's distant and close interactions with a serial killer across the street. While under house arrest for beating a teacher, Kale unravels some dark secrets about his new neighbor.

However, given his limitations, he can neither confront him nor stop him from doing what he is doing. He can only rely on his friends and family for the same who also are susceptible to harm.

A look at Disturbia's satisfying climax

Disturbia ends in a way any psychological thriller movie ends, with the perpetrator being caught or killed. The cat-and-mouse chase between the wrongdoer and the wronged ends in a spectacular climax that is both thrilling and memorable.

In the final few moments of the film, Kale's mother, Julie gets retained by the neighborhood serial killer Robert Turner. Turner then shows up at Kale's house and restricts him with binds. He also mentions that he would kill Kale, put the blame for all the murders on him, and make his death look like a suicide.

However, Ashley, Kale's love interest in the movie interrupts them and distracts Turner until Kale could be in a position to fend for himself. When capable Kale pushes Turner through a flight of stairs. This triggers a lot of back of forth between the two participants who are constantly at each other's necks.

The fight finally ends with Kale killing Turner with gardening shears.

Besides Shia LaBeouf, others who are a part of the talented cast of Disturbia include David Morse (Robert Turner), Sarah Roemer ( Ashley Carlson), Aaron Yoo (Ronnie, Kale's best friend), and Carrie-Anne Moss (Julie Brecht, Kale's mother).