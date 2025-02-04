Why was Dylan O’Brien's Twinless removed from the Sundance streaming platform? Explained

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival has been a hub for some of the most anticipated independent films of the year, however, one of the projects, Dylan O’Brien-starrer Twinless has been abruptly removed from the festival’s online streaming platform.

The Wrap reported that on Friday, January 31, 2025, some of the movie clips, including intimate scenes involving O’Brien, began circulating on social media, leading to concerns about piracy and unauthorized distribution. The incident has raised alarms in the industry, as this marks one of the most high-profile cases of piracy affecting a Sundance film.

For the unversed, Twinless is a 2025 comedy-drama directed by James Sweeney, starring Dylan O’Brien as a man who forms an intense bond with another attendee at a twin bereavement support group.

Explaining in detail the reasons behind the removal of Twinless from the Sundance streaming platform

Sundance organizers have pulled Twinless from their digital platform after clips from the film, including private scenes featuring Dylan O’Brien, surfaced on platforms like X and TikTok. Given that the film has yet to be officially released or distributed, the piracy has posed a significant threat to its commercial viability.

In an official statement shared with The Wrap on February 1, 2025, the Sundance Film Festival acknowledged the removal of this comedy movie from its virtual screening lineup, emphasizing its commitment to protecting independent filmmakers. The statement reads:

“We acknowledge and regret the disappointment this may cause. However, part of our commitment to advocating for independent filmmakers is ensuring that they can protect the art that they have created now and in the future.”

The festival also expressed its intent to cooperate with law enforcement to address the piracy issue.

The removal of Twinless is not an isolated case. San Antonio Express-News reported that a documentary titled Selena y Los Dinos was also pulled from the online platform on Friday after unauthorized clips began spreading on social media. This growing issue has led some industry experts to question whether festivals will continue offering digital screenings in the future.

What is Twinless about?

Twinless is a comedy-drama directed by James Sweeney, who also co-stars alongside Dylan O’Brien. The film follows two young men who develop an unexpected relationship after meeting at a support group for individuals who have lost their twin siblings. Through humor and emotional depth, the story explores themes of grief, identity, and human connection.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Aisling Franciosi, Lauren Graham, Tasha Smith, Chris Perfetti, François Arnaud, Susan Park, and Cree Cicchino.

The film has received a warm reception at Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered on January 23, 2025. The film has also won the prestigious Sundance Audience Award. It has been praised for its performances, particularly O’Brien’s portrayal of Roman navigating the loss of his twin Rocky and new relationships. .

The film is produced by David Permut and filmed in Portland, Oregon. Republic Pictures, a subsidiary of Paramount, acquired the global distribution rights prior to the start of production in 2024.

Although the movie has been removed from Sundance’s online platform, it remains a highly anticipated release. Republic Pictures has taken up Twinless and opted to distribute it in 2024, and if they decide to retain U.S. rights, the film may land on Paramount+ before the end of the year.

While the movie currently lacks an official release date, past Sundance Audience Award winners suggest a potential summer or fall theatrical release followed by a streaming debut.

