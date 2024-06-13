Why was Moana replaced for the live-action adaptation? Explained 

Disney recently announced that Australian actress Catherine Laga‘aia will play Moana in the live-action adaptation of the popular Disney film, set to begin production this summer.

Many fans are wondering why Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original animated film, isn't reprising her role. Cravalho was key to the animated film's success, bringing charm, humor, and strength to the character. The film, known for its memorable music, also showcased Cravalho's impressive singing voice.

The decision to recast Moana for its live-action remake surprised many, however, it was the actress Auliʻi Cravalho herself who opted not to be cast in the upcoming film.

Why was Catherine Laga‘aia cast instead of Auliʻi Cravalho for the live-action remake of Moana?

Disney's decision to recast Catherine Laga‘aia in the titular role for the live-action remake was not entirely up to the company. The news about the live-action remake of the popular 2016 Disney animated film was first announced by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson back on April 3, 2023. However, when the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger made the announcement, Auliʻi Cravalho was clear about not wanting to reprise the role.

The decision seems wise since Moana is a teenager in the original film, and Auliʻi Cravalho, now 23, would appear older than the character. Disney chose 17-year-old Catherine Laga‘aia, whose age is much closer to Moana's, making her a better fit for the live-action remake.

Although Auliʻi Cravalho will not be acting in the film, the actress is still one of the executive producers. Catherine Laga‘aia was very excited about being cast in the film. In a statement to Disney, she said:

"I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites."

She further continued:

"My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

Catherine will be joined by Dwayne Johnson, who will reprise his role as the demigod Maui, which he voiced in the original animated film.

More about the live-action adaptation of Moana

Catherine Laga’aia will play the titular character in the live-action adaptation (image via Disney)

Catherine Laga‘aia will be accompanied by Auckland native John Tui playing her overprotective father, Chief Tui, the chief of Motunui Island. Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams will play his strong-willed wife, Sina, and Rena Owen from Bay Islands, New Zealand, will portray Gramma Tala.

Viewers will witness a familiar face in Dwayne Johnson as he is one of the main characters in the story, playing the easily annoyed demigod Maui. He accompanies the strong-willed girl on her quest for Te Fiti.

Disney has announced that the film is scheduled to premiere on July 10, 2026.