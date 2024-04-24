Why Monkey Man is likely never releasing in Indian theaters, explained

While Monkey Man entertained the Western audience on April 5, 2024, fans in India are still awaiting the film's release. According to The Independent, the film was to be released in Indian theaters on April 19. However, the film's adult nature reportedly conflicted with the country's censorship rules and delayed its release.

The Dev Patel starrer is unlikely to be released in India as the film has become available to stream online. On April 23, after just over two weeks in theaters, the action flick became available to buy and rent on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV, and Vudu in the US.

As per the Universal-Peacock deal made in 2021, Monkey Man will also be available to stream on Peacock. While it is to begin streaming in July, the official date has not been announced yet.

Does Monkey Man have a release date in India?

Dev Patel as Kid (via Universal)

Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man, was highly anticipated by fans for its promise of brutal action sequences and story. Initially set to be released theatrically on April 19 in India, the release was delayed indefinitely.

At the time of writing this article, Monkey Man has no release date in India.

According to an April 5 article by IndieWire, the film's violent depictions and religious and political themes have been flagged by India's Central Board of Film Certification.

The Board is responsible for providing a rating to films before their release, and often censors content it deems inappropriate for the public audience. Their strict censorship rules often lead to major edits in the final cut of a film or, in many cases, a ban in the country.

Sharlto Copley as Tiger (via Universal)

In the US, Monkey Man was given an R rating by the country's rating body MPA, citing:

"Strong bloody violence throughout, language throughout, s*xual content/nudity and drug use."

Coupled with the sensitive content mentioned above, the film's negative depiction of politicians and religious leaders has been reported to be an alleged bone of contention for the Censor Board. While Universal Pictures India advertised that the film would arrive "in cinemas soon," the studio has not provided an Indian release date yet.

The impatience regarding the film's delay has reached its peak, as many Indian news outlets report that fans have begun to download the movie illegally. According to an April 24 article by the Hindustan Times, Indian fans have resorted to downloading torrents and pirating the movie online.

Expand Tweet

Many netizens on X admitted to downloading the pirated version of the film and sharing the leak.

What is Monkey Man about? Plot explored

Dev Patel is the director and star of the film (via Universal)

Starring Academy Award nominee Dev Patel in his directorial debut, Monkey Man is an action-filled tale of revenge set in a world ravaged by power and corruption. Filmed and set primarily in India, the movie features a large cast consisting of mainly South Asian actors.

According to IMDb, the film's synopsis reads—

"An anonymous young man unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless."

Produced by Get Out director Jordan Peele, the film was set to be released by Netflix but was dropped by the streaming service. It premiered at the SXSW festival on March 11 in Austin, Texas, to positive reception.

Monkey Man was released by Universal Pictures in North America on April 5, 2024, to rave reviews.