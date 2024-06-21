Why was Sky High 2 cancelled? Reasons explored

Sky High 2 was canceled due to several reasons after the original one came out in 2005. Despite the anticipation of a sequel titled Save U, the project faced multiple obstacles. Unfortunately, the original film didn't match expectations the way Disney had hoped.

In a recent interview with ComicBooks.com, Mike Mitchell, the director, stated several reasons why the sequel didn't happen. From the poor box office performance, the timing of its release coinciding with other major films to the original cast not returning, he focused on all the factors that complicated the production.

The original Sky High film was released in 2005 and followed the story of Will Stronghold, the son of two famous superheroes, as he attended Sky High, a school for superhero children.

Will Stronghold struggled to find his powers and his place in the world while dealing with typical teenage issues and the threat of the villain, Royal Pain. The story wasn't well-received and couldn't earn much revenue as expected.

In 2016, Disney formally announced Sky High 2. Fans were hopeful that there would be a continuation of the story. The sequel, titled Save U, was to follow the characters as they moved on to Save University. The project seemed promising, but it never materialized, leaving fans wondering what could have been.

Reasons for cancellation of Sky High 2

Poor box office performance was the main reason Sky High 2 was canceled. Though critics and audiences liked the film, Disney didn't get the blockbuster success they expected. The film's reception and profitability were affected by superhero movies' lack of mainstream appeal.

Another significant factor was the competition Sky High faced upon its release. The film debuted alongside major movies like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Stealth, and Must Love Dogs, which overshadowed it.

In the interview with Comicbook.com, he mentioned,

“All the original kids would be back again, including Cousin Greg [Nicholas Braun]. That was one of his first films. Mary Elizabeth Winsted as Royal Pain, Kurt Russell would have to be back as well."

He further continued,

"We figured all the kids are now grown up and they’re all university teachers at a place called Save U. You just take all that fun and we bring it from the high school into the college years. It would be such a blast.”

The availability and willingness of the original cast to return also posed challenges. Director Mike Mitchell mentioned that a sequel would only be possible if all the original actors were on board.

However, securing the return of key cast members, such as Kurt Russell and Kelly Preston, proved difficult. Without the full cast, the continuity and appeal of a sequel would be compromised.

Disney's strategic focus at the time also played a role in the cancellation. The company was exploring various franchise opportunities and possibly saw other projects as more promising investments. The superhero genre, though popular now, was not as dominant in 2005, leading to a shift in priorities for the studio.

Potential and Speculation

Despite these setbacks, there remains speculation about the potential for Sky High 2. The concept of a university for superheroes, "Save U," had a lot of potential for expanding the franchise.

The success of modern superhero films and shows suggests a niche market for a family-friendly alternative like Sky High. Diverse superhero stories are more popular today, so a good sequel could be capitalized on.

