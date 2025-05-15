Wicked returns to theaters for special one-night screening to debut Wicked: For Good trailer 

On May 14, 2025, the official Instagram account for Wicked announced that the trailer for the sequel will be released in theaters on June 4, 2025, as the first film will make a single-night return to the theaters only in the United States and Canada. The caption of the post reads:

"We have an announcement! Wicked returns to theaters for one night only in the US & Canada on June 4 with a special first look at the Wicked: For Good trailer. Tickets on sale now."

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande announced the trailer's release in a video message on the Instagram post.

"We know you’ve been waiting for this, and it’s finally coming," Erivo said.

"You will be changed..." Grande added.

"...for good," Cynthia Erivo finished the sentence.

When will Wicked be re-released in theaters?

The hit fantasy musical film adapts the first act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. It was released in theaters on November 22, 2024, and became the highest-grossing movie of the year.

Jon M. Chu directed the movie from a script by Holzman and Dana Fox. The movie is being re-released in theaters in the US and Canada for just one night on June 4, 2025. The trailer for the sequel will be released during these screenings.

According to a USA Today article published on April 2, 2025, Chu, Grande, Erivo, and producer Marc Platt debuted the trailer for Wicked: For Good at Universal's presentation at CinemaCon. This was held in the Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace.

The trailer picks up after the events of the cliffhanger at the end of the first film. After going against the Wizard's wishes, Elphaba leaves behind her friend Glinda and works alone on her magic as a pariah since she is declared an enemy of the state by the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). The trailer also features Jonathan Bailey's Prince Fiyero.

Glinda and Elphaba reunite and attempt to make sense of their complicated relationship. Other standout moments include a wedding between Glinda and Fiyero, a scene where Fiyero defies the Wizard to help Elphaba, and an animal-led revolt that comes to Oz.

Jon M. Chu on why he split the movie into two parts

Wicked is set in the Land of Oz and chronicles the evolution of Glinda and Elphaba's relationship as students at Shiz University. The sequel will put Elphaba and Glinda's friendship to the test as they grow into their new identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

The first movie is based on the first act of the Broadway play, and the sequel is based on the second. When Universal announced that it was splitting the story into two, many wondered what the need was for a second film. In an interview with Fandango on October 9, 2024, director Jon M. Chu explained this decision.

"It became very clear that you could do certain things on the stage, then when you’re in a movie, you can’t just make some of those leaps. As you go into it, it just became clear we’re either going to have to cut so many things out of this movie that it wouldn’t be recognizable as Wicked anymore, or we had to give us the room," he said.

Once the story was split, Chu realized that this way, they could build the characters better and even give more insight into why certain things were happening.

Wicked is available to stream on Peacock.

